Inside Week 17: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

New Orleans had just 128 total yards and 48 rushing yards in a week two loss to Carolina. For the Saints to have any prayer at the playoffs, they'll need to control the ball on the ground in this week 17 rematch.

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in desperate need of a win to stay in playoff contention. New Orleans fell to 7-8 with a home loss to the Dolphins on Monday in a game where 21 players were sidelined with positive COVID tests.

The Saints were forced to press rookie QB Ian Book into action for an offense that had already struggled all season. New Orleans ranks 31st in total offense, averaging a measly 302 yards per game.

Deficiencies in a putrid passing attack that ranks at the bottom of the NFL has caused defenses to key on the Saints running game. New Orleans has been held to 250 yards or fewer of total offense five times this season.

The division rival Panthers (5-10) come into this game riding a five-game losing streak after a promising start. Like New Orleans, Carolina has an abysmal offense, but a playmaking defense capable of staying in games.

The Panthers allow 23 points/game but rank second in total defense, giving up just 301 yards/contest. Carolina's pass defense is among the best in the NFL, but they've been vulnerable against the run.

Carolina throttled the Saints, 26-7, at home in week two. In that game the Panthers limited New Orleans to just 128 total yards, including 48 on the ground, and a mere six first downs. The Saints even had QB Jameis Winston in that game.

Without Winston, it's even more imperative that New Orleans runs the ball. Will they have success in this rematch of division foes?

New Orleans Running Game

The Saints rushing attack averages 115 yards/outing, ranking 15th in the league. Opposing defenses have no respect for their passing game, causing them to crowd the line of scrimmage. As a result, New Orleans ranks just 27th in the league in average per carry.

The Saints have also had injury and performance issues along the offensive line, limiting the effectiveness of their running backs.

Second-year RG Cesar Ruiz has been abysmal at times and is arguably the team's biggest disappointment. Reserve G Calvin Throckmorton has been pressed into duty after a season-ending injury to Andrus Peat.

The biggest problem with the line has been the absence of both of their elite tackles. Ryan Ramczyk has missed the last six games and Terron Armstead five of the last seven contests. Without them, the offense has been completely crippled.

Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara missed four games earlier this year, but still leads the team in rushing. Kamara has 720 yards and 4 touchdowns, but has averaged a career low 3.7 per rush.

Extra defenders up front and blocking struggles have not allowed the league's best offensive weapon to get in open space. Kamara has the ability to shoulder the offensive load, but the Saints need him in the open field.

Veteran RB Mark Ingram, the franchise's all-time rushing leader, is still a valuable complement to Kamara. Ingram has 260 yards and a score in seven contests. At 32-years-old, he’s still a terrific runner between the tackles with a good burst.

Taysom Hill has been activated from the Reserve-Covid list after missing last week. Hill struggles as a passer, but adds a dynamic element to the rushing attack.

A powerful runner with explosive speed, Hill has 311 yards on the ground and a team-high 5 touchdowns.

Carolina Run Defense

The Panthers rank 21st against the run, allowing 118.5 yards/game. They held four of their first five opponents under 100 yards, but have struggled to stop the run as the year progressed.

Carolina has allowed over 150 yards on the ground five times and have surrendered an average of 132 yards over the last seven contests.

Versatile S Jeremy Chinn and athletic LB Shaq Thompson lead the Panthers in tackles by a wide margin and are terrific in pursuit. Both are active, but undersized defenders who need linemen in front of them to tie up blockers.

Defensive tackles Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy, and DaQuan Jones are explosive off the snap. However, they've been out of position too often and leave interior rushing lanes.

Pro Bowl DE Brian Burns is one of the league's best all-around players at the position. Burns has a team-high 13 of the Panthers 73 tackles for loss.

Fellow ends Yetur Gross-Matos, Morgan Fox, and Marquis Haynes are better pass rushers than run defenders. Fifth-year edge rusher Haason Reddick is having a fabulous year, but will be unavailable after a positive Covid test.

Reddick's spot will be taken by LB Frankie Luvu, a physical player who's limited in space. Fourth-year MLB Jermaine Carter is another active defender who can struggle in traffic but excels in pursuit.

What to Watch

With limitations in the passing game, it's imperative that the Saints establish a running game for offensive success. Ranked a lowly 30th in third-down efficiency, New Orleans needs positive plays on early downs to avoid third and long situations.

Getting even one of their offensive tackles back in the lineup is critical. With both Ramczyk and Armstead sidelined, neither Kamara nor Hill have been able to make plays on the edge. Throckmorton, Ruiz, and C Erik McCoy must also get interior push and open cutback lanes for their runners.

New Orleans was simply beaten up in the trenches in their week two loss at Carolina.

For the Saints to stay in playoff contention, their offensive line needs to win the line of scrimmage and the offense must control the ball on the ground with Kamara, Ingram, and Hill.

