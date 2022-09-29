Saints Confident in Backup QB Andy Dalton, Per OC Pete Carmichael

According to Saints reporter John DeShazier, New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael expressed a "ton of confidence in [Andy] Dalton" while starter Jameis Winston is on the mend from his back injuries.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) answers media question about his performance against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley-SAINTS NEWS NETWORK

Carmichael told reporters that the trainers met with Dennis Allen and "have a plane in place, and we'll follow that plan" for Jameis Winston. The plan is daily, as the team makes the "best decision for Jameis today."

Dalton had two weeks of reps with the Saints' first-team offense during training camp. He led the Saints to a 9-play, 75-yard opening-drive touchdown against the Houston Texans in the team's first preseason game.

The former TCU quarterback entered the NFL as a second-round pick (35th overall) of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft. He's a proven starter and three-time Pro Bowler with over 152 NFL game appearances with the Bengals, Cowboys, and Bears.

On March 30, New Orleans signed the free-agent quarterback as insurance to back up Jameis Winston.

Andy Dalton has a 148-game starts with a 77-69-2 record. He's passed for 35,279 yards, 226 touchdowns, and 135 interceptions in his career.

New Orleans will face Minnesota in the UK for an 8:30 AM CT kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Should Jameis Winston be withheld from the game, Dalton would start, and Taysom Hill to serve as his backup.

Read More Saints News