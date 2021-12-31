Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Saints Friday Injury Report for Week 17

    New Orleans gets some of their missing players back from last week, but still go into a must-win week 17 matchup with Carolina short-handed.
    The 7-8 New Orleans Saints come into their week 17 matchup against the 5-10 Carolina Panthers needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive. Here is the Saints final injury report in preparation for their home rematch against NFC South foe Carolina.

    New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    OUT

    • Tre'Quan Smith, WR (chest)

    QUESTIONABLE (Limited Practice)

    • Terron Armstead, LT (knee)
    • Marcus Davenport, DE (shoulder)
    • Mark Ingram, RB (knee)
    • Nick Vannett, TE (ankle)
    • Ty Montgomery, WR/RB (back)
    • Bradley Roby, CB (shoulder-DNP)
    • Carl Granderson, DE (illness-DNP)
    • Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR (illness-DNP)

    RESERVE-COVID LIST

    • Erik McCoy, C
    • Marcus Williams, FS
    • Ethan Wolf, TE

    Taysom Hill returns after missing last week while on the Reserve-Covid list. Most of the 21 players who missed last week because of Covid have been activated for Sunday. Notable players who had been on the Reserve-Covid list were LB Demario Davis, LB Kwon Alexander, S Malcolm Jenkins, TE Adam Trautman, TE Juwan Johnson, and WR Deonte Harris.

    Armstead could miss his third straight game and sixth of the last eight contests. Ryan Ramczyk has missed the last six outings with injury and has yet to be activated off the Covid list.

    Without them the Saints offense has been completely handcuffed. Now they'll have to make do without their elite tackles and C Erik McCoy.

    The Panthers will be without defensive stars DE Brian Burns, LB Haason Reddick, LB Shaq Thompson, and DE Marquis Haynes, who are on the Reserve-Covid list.

    Carolina also listed CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) as out and LT Cam Erving (calf) as doubtful. Panthers S Juston Burris (groin), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder/knee), and LB Jermaine Carter (groin) are listed as questionable. 

