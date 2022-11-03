Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 9

The first Saints injury report of Week 9 doesn't bring too many surprises, with two players returning and one big name that we learned is heading to injured reserve.

The first Saints injury report of the week is here, as the team will host the Ravens on Monday Night Football to close out Week 9. Here's how things look for the team from Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Michael Thomas (foot), Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

LIMITED: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), Erik McCoy (shoulder), Chase Hansen (knee)

Thomas, Ingram, Lattimore, and Ramczyk were among those not spotted during Thursday's open portion of practice available to the media.

We learned from Dennis Allen this afternoon that Michael Thomas is headed to injured reserve with a dislocated toe injury, and it's unclear as to whether or not we see him again this season. Seeing Landry and Trautman back at practice is a welcomed sight, and P.J. Williams was also out there. 

Not seeing Paulson Adebo on here is a great sign. McCoy appeared to not be participating with the rest of the offensive line from what we observed. Onyemata got hurt during the game on Sunday and was in the medical tent right after his sack. We'll get two more injury reports, including one on Saturday.

