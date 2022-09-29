Saints: Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas 2nd-Straight Day of Missing Practice

Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports that New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas missed a second-straight day of practice.

Sept. 28, 2022; Saints QB Jameis Winston speak with reporters after Wednesday's practice session in the UK. Credit: John J. Hendrix, Saints News Network

Taysom Hill participated at quarterback in Thursday's practice with the second-team offense. Andy Dalton handled the first-team quarterbacking duties in Winston's absence.

Yesterday, Winston and Allen spoke to the media about the quarterback returning for Thursday's morning practice session.

"It's a lot of different things," Winston said Wednesday. "I mean, rehabbing my hip flexors, my ankles, my back. My entire body is so it's a holistic process. And a lot of a lot of people, you know, they want to they rehab, you know, they want to get their body, right. So I'm doing everything possible to be the best I can be."

All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas is dealing with a toe injury which occurred in the 22-14 loss to Carolina. He did not join the offense for the Thursday workout, but Hendrix reports Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry returned to action.

Landry and left guard Andrus Peat seemed to have recovered from Week 3 injuries and practiced in Thursday's team drills.

Winston and the New Orleans offense have been out of sync in the first halves of games this season and have a 1-2 record.

Winston has passed for 858 yards (63.5%), four touchdowns, and five interceptions in three matches against NFC South opponents Atlanta, Tampa Bay, and Carolina. The signal-caller's performance has been erratic after sustaining four fractures in his back during the Atlanta game in Week 1.

Dennis Allen has supported Winston as fans and critics called for him to be benched to rest his body from the injuries.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 21,840 yards, 139 touchdowns, and 96 interceptions in his 86 -game NFL career.

