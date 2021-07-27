Saints News: Offensive Lineman Derrick Kelly Placed on Non-Football Injury List

New Orleans places a key reserve lineman on the NFL list to start training camp.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Monday that they have placed reserve offensive lineman Derrick Kelly on the Non-Football Injury List.

Kelly will still count for a spot on the team’s 90-man training camp roster. The Saints currently have 87 of the 90 spots filled.

After starting at right tackle in college at Florida State, Kelly entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He was on the New Orleans practice squad as a rookie. He made the active roster last season, appearing in six games.

The 6’5” and 320-Lb. Kelly can play both tackle or guard. He is expected to compete for a reserve spot on one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Kelly was already facing stiff competition for a roster spot. The Saints starting five is set, with veteran T/G James Hurst expected to be sixth lineman. New Orleans also added rookie OT Landon Young from Kentucky with a sixth-round selection.

Also in the mix for jobs are T Ethan Greenidge, versatile lineman Calvin Throckmorton, and veteran interior lineman Will Clapp.

In 2020, the Saints ranked sixth in rushing yardage, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, and allowed just 13 sacks on QB Drew Brees in 12 games.

Saints veteran players report today to officially kick off the team's 2021 Training Camp.

If Kelly is reverted to the reserve/injured list, he would not be able to practice or play for the first six weeks of the regular season.

