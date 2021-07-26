Saints News: Saints to Sign LB Kendall Donnerson, Per Report

New Orleans Saints sign a linebacker with defensive end abilities ahead of training camp, per report.

The New Orleans Saints have signed defender Kendall Donnerson, reported by Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Kendall Donnerson (91) pressures Pittsburgh quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) in an NFL preseason game © Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

Donnerson was a seventh-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southwest Missouri State.

After being released during the regular season, he was added to Green Bay's practice squad. Donnerson was promoted to the active roster for one regular-season game in 2018.

The Oakland Raiders placed him on their practice squad in 2019. He landed on the Bengals practice squad last season. Donnerson was invited to the Carolina Panthers minicamp in May, but he was released.

At 6’3” and 249-Lbs., Donnerson joins the Saints' linebacking group, but he also plays edge rusher. He showed tremendous athletic ability and an explosive burst off the edge in college. When asked to cover in college, he showed loose hips and a fluid change of direction.

Donnerson will have to shine on special teams for a shot at a roster spot. The Saints have great depth at defensive end with Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

At linebacker, Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and Zack Baun hold the top three spots, with the possibility of re-signing LB Kwon Alexander.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook and Twitter @bobbyr2613.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS