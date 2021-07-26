Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Tweets for a Tryout as Saints Hold Workouts for Veteran Wide Receivers Monday

Sports Illustrated home
Saints: Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Tweets for a Tryout;  Chris Hogan and Vet WRs Workout Monday

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints held workouts with veteran receivers.  Chad 'Ochocinco' tweeted his availability for a workout.
Author:
Publish date:

Mike Garafalo reported that the Saints are hosting a group of veteran wide receivers in New Orleans for workouts.  Former NFL wideout Chris Hogan is one of the candidates hoping to latch-on with the New Orleans.   At the moment, Hogan is playing lacrosse for the Cannons Lacrosse Club in the PLL. 

The most intriguing tweet of the morning came for Chad Johnson. The former All-Pro wide receiver wrote, "@Saints, Here me out, even years removed I’m STILL in better shape than 90% of these earthlings & can play until my guy @Cantguardmike [Michael Thomas] comes back, don’t need money/contract just a company car & place to stay."

Here's the skinny for supporting 'Ochocinco.'  Last month he was on the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match. Johnson fought former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell for four rounds. He went the distance after being knocked down, but he is fit.

Also, he is still racing athletes and appears to be in good shape on the 'I AM ATHLETE' broadcasts.

New Orleans must find a veteran for its receiving corps with Michael Thomas sidelined the next several weeks. Tre'Quan Smith (4), Deonte Harris (3), Marquez Callaway (1), Lil' Jordan Humphrey (2), Easop Winston (R), Juwan Johnson (1), Jake Lampman (2), Jalen McCleskey (1), and Kawaan Baker (R) are the receivers listed on the team's roster.  

Saints training camp for rookies began Saturday, and the veterans report on Tuesday, July 27.

