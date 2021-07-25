ICYMI: Saints News and Updates on Sunday, July 25

New Orleans Saints news and updates from across the internet on Sunday, July 25.

CB Brian Poole Expected to Join the Saints

Once with rival Atlanta in the NFC South, veteran defensive back Brian Poole will join New Orleans on Monday. Reporter Josina Anderson broke the news on Sunday and wrote it would be a 1-year deal.

Poole has played mainly as a slot cornerback with the Jets and Falcons.

Could new defensive backs coach Kris Richard switch Chauncey Gardner-Johnson away from his slot cornerback duties and have him fulfill similar responsibilities as Earl Thomas had during the heyday of Seattle's Legion of Boom?

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas Will Be on PUP List

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints' No. 1 wide receiver will start the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Credit: Saints Pool at Training Camp; Metairie, LA

Michael Thomas' Surgery Affects Fantasy Draft Boards and Players

SI's fantasy football guru Michael Fabiano believes without Thomas in the starting lineup for New Orleans, "Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray could see a ton of extra touches."

Also, Jameis Winston's fantasy stock drops with Thomas sidelined. Fabs elaborated, stating Winston "won’t be worth more than a late-round flier in drafts."

Edwin Goode - WVUE; Saints indoor training facility, August 19, 2020; Metairie, LA

Training Day - Rookies Report

The Saints rookies reported for training camp today. The veterans will report on Tuesday, July 27. Open practice begins on Friday, July 30, for fans. Go to www.neworleanssaints.com for ticket information to enter the bleachers at Saints training camp.

Saints' Loomis Ranked in Top 5 of NFL Executives

New Orleans Post Drew Brees era has begun, and general manager Mickey Loomis is ranked No. 4 by NBC Sportsedge's Patrick Daugherty.

"Like Belichick, they have earned the benefit of the doubt after nearly two decades of using every tool at their disposal to build teams that consistently post double-digit victory totals," wrote Daugherty.

Credit: Michael C. Herbert and New Orleans Saints

The Dolphins Lost Nick Saban After Not Signing Brees

Nick Saban confirmed he left the Miami Dolphins after the 2006 NFL season when the team chose not to sign Brees after their physicians recommended against signing him. The quarterback's surgically repaired shoulder was the reason, and he left Miami on Saints' owner Tom Benson's jet and immediately signed a deal with New Orleans. The rest is history.

Saban said, "So, I decided right then [not signing Brees] when that happened that we don’t have a quarterback in the NFL, we’re not going to win. I’m getting out of here. I’m not staying here. I’m not going to be responsible for this."

Training Camp will be HOT!

The battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill won't be the only hot topic at Saints camp, it will be the HEAT! The first week of New Orleans' training camp will see temperatures in the 90s with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. Go to weather.com and get your 10-day forecast for New Orleans weather updates.

Credit: USA Today Sports

NFC South News and Reports

The Saints News Network will have exclusive training camp news and updates during the week from John Hendrix and Kyle T. Mosley on location.

