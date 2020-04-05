Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Sunday's Best Saints News: Tom Dempsey Dies, Mock Drafts, Payton snaps back, and more

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints top articles and social media links from Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network for Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Hot Saints News and Coronavirus in Sports

Saints on Social Media

Saints in the NFL Draft

Saints Podcasts

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Legend Tom Dempsey dies from COVID-19 complications at 73

Saints Hall of Famer and legendary placekicker Tom Dempsey passed away Saturday night in New Orleans.

Aaron S. Miller

2020 NFL Season will begin as scheduled, believes President Trump

President Donald Trump Met with League Officials Saturday to discuss COVID-19. He believes the NFL Season should start on time.

BtBoylan

by

Dr.C

Saints Draft Debate: Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray at #24?

After a solid free agency period of signing critical talent, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. Should they draft a linebacker? Should it be Queen or Murray at #24? The debate continues.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SaintsNews

Raiders and Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple Unable to Agree on Contract

Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple is once again a free agent.

Bob Rose

by

DWARE15

Saints Draft Prospect: WR K.J. Hill

The Saints could look to a familiar talent pool at Ohio State University for a young wide receiver in the later rounds of the NFL draft. WR K.J. Hill may be that receiver for the New Orleans.

Bob Rose

RED FLAG! Was Saints Draft Room move "Dumb and Dangerous" like reporter claims? (Fans Poll)

USA Today's Nancy Armour penned a harsh criticism of the New Orleans Saints organization for moving their NFL Draft War Room to the Mrs. Benson's Dixie Beer Brewery offices.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dr.C

Saints Draft Prospect: Gamebreaker WR Laviska Shenault, Jr.

New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Prospect wide receiver Laviska Shenault from the University of Colorado. This Rocky Mountain gamebreaker could elevate the Saints offense to another level.

Bob Rose

by

Alo14

Bayou Blitz Podcast: New Orleans Saints DB Deatrick Nichols, Guest

Bayou Blitz Podcast interviews New Orleans Saints Defensive Back Deatrick Nichols.  Hosts:  Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Saints Draft Prospect: Shutdown CB, Jeff Gladney

This TCU shutdown defender could be a lockdown option available for New Orleans in the draft's early rounds.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints planning social soiree for Monday Night's Falcons game rebroadcast

Monday should be a day where Saints fans come together and unite, like they've done so many times before.

John Hendrix