Sunday's Best Saints News: Tom Dempsey Dies, Mock Drafts, Payton snaps back, and more
Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints top articles and social media links from Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network for Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Hot Saints News and Coronavirus in Sports
- Saints Legend Tom Dempsey dies from COVID-19 complications at 73 (SNN)
- Saints moving HQ to Dixie Brewery (SNN)
- Sean Payton Reacts to USA Today Reporter (Saints Wire)
- Saints May Lose Super Bowl (ESPN)
- President Trump believes NFL should start as scheduled (SNN)
- Lattimore and Jenkins can be Suffocating for Saints (Underhill)
- Draft Kings - Simulated Saints vs. Seahawks Game
Saints on Social Media
- Bowen Brees' Dunk (Instagram)
- Tom Dempsey's NFL Record Kick (Twitter)
- Mike Detillier on Tom Dempsey (Twitter)
- Cam Jordan - April's Fool (Twitter)
Saints in the NFL Draft
- Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray? (SNN)
- #3 QB for the Saints? (BEM)
- 3 Players the Saints should trade up for in the Draft (Who Dat Dish)
- Saints Mock Draft (CSC)
- Mock Draft in the 1st Round (B/R)