Bayou Blitz Podcast:  New Orleans Saints DB Deatrick Nichols, Guest

New Orleans Saints defensive back Deatrick Nichols took some time to sit down with Kyle Mosley and Bob Rose of the Bayou Blitz podcast on Tuesday. Nichols talks about his transition back to the NFL after starring for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL earlier this year.

Deatrick Nichols was a four-year starter for the University of South Florida. He intercepted 11 passes and was credited with 24 breakups over his final three seasons, earning first or second team All American Athletic Conference honors in all three years. Nichols signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2018 draft, where he spent time on the practice squad and saw action in two games.

Oct 14, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; South Florida Bulls cornerback Deatrick Nichols (3) brings down Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Kahlil Lewis (1) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Roughnecks of the XFL drafted Nichols for their inaugural 2020 season. The 25-Yr old cornerback was an immediate star, leading the XFL with 3 interceptions and adding a sack and six tackles for loss before the league suspended operations because of COVID-19 concerns. New Orleans signed Nichols to a 1-Yr contract, where he is expected to shore up depth in the team’s secondary and compete for a cornerback role.

The 5’10 189-Lb Nichols was also a star sprinter at Miami Central High School besides being a standout football player. He has a combination of speed and toughness that is a handful for any receiver he faces. Nichols projects best in a slot role and is a terrific burst to the ball should improve the secondary.

Nichols talks in our interview about his interests in music, gaming, outdoor activities, providing a good life for his 2-Yr old daughter, and how the COVID-19 concerns has altered his football preparation. He’s looking forward to getting together with his new Saints teammates and has had conversations with secondary coach Aaron Glenn about his upcoming role. Nichols embraces the challenge of going up against the star receivers of the NFC South and believes his best role will be in slot coverage. He tells us about some of the ways his game has gotten better from his days at USF to his XFL stardom.