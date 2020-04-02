Saints Draft Central & "Crawfishing" Tales at Dixie Brewery

The day after New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton had a Freudian slip about QB Drew Brees' final days in New Orleans, he backed-off the comments. Along the Gulf Coast, we call this, "CRAWFISHING".

Crawfishing (southern slang) - to back up, move backwards, to deny a statement, to go back on your word - generally a southern term. OLSD

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on from the sidelines in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2006, Sean Payton has been very deliberate in what he says to the public. Whether it is a press conference, media interview, or radio guest appearance, he always has been careful, matter of fact, yet interesting. Unlike New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick, who is tense and terse with many outside of his team’s locker-room. But recently, people have noticed a calmer, more loquacious, and engaging Sean Payton. It’s difficult in figuring out what has created Sean Payton 3.0. Yes, 3.0. His 1.0 version was from 2006 to 2011, 2.0 from 2012 to 2019, now 3.0 is the present day Coach Payton.

SOFTER and MELLOWER 3.0 VERSION?

Can it be his engagement to his fiancée Skylene Montgomery? Is it the 3 consecutive heartbreaking losses in an attempt for his 2nd Super Bowl ring? Could it be his recent bout with COVID-19? (He has fully recovered)

"...I'm fortunate that I was in that group of the 95 percentile I guess you'd say that that had it recovered from it. My understanding now is slim to zero, a hard chance to get it again and zero chance to give it, right now." Sean Payton's Media Conference Call (4/1/2020)

Jan 8, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach watches courtside with his son, and Skylene Montgomery during the second half between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason has been extraordinary. The events surrounding COVID-19 can make the most hardened person re-examine the important elements of life. If Payton slipped and overstated Brees’ plans in New Orleans, Saints fans are certain to forgive him. Today, he let the media know his intentions was not to suggest this would be Drew Brees’ final season in New Orleans.

"...but mentally and obviously that was my fault and it's not like a big secret that I let out of the bag, but it was more or less first, he's back again for another year." Sean Payton conference call with media (4/1/2020)

Football is not everything to us as fans and even Coach Payton. The novel coronavirus outbreak has stunned many across our planet. The world of sports, as we have known, is in an uncertain state because of COVID-19.

DIXIE BREWERY IS SAINTS DRAFT CENTRAL

Sean Payton disclosed on that the Saints are using Gayle Benson’s Dixie Brewery location as Saints Draft Central. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to close Saints and other NFL teams' headquarters. The Saints brass and coaching staff shutdown the Metairie, LA location and began meeting at the Dixie Brewery site. They are planning for the 2020 NFL Draft with GM Mickey Loomis, Asst GM Jeff Ireland, scouts, and coaches. Monitors and computer systems have been setup for Skyping with players and producing the Saints draft board.

"Depending on who we're reading, what player group we're reading, different people Skyping in. We've started this morning, this will go on for really the next 11 or Days or till Easter. Our meetings will take place and we're kind of in a remote location. We're over at the Dixie Brewing Company actually, which is a brand new facility in New Orleans East and it's really a way from any high traffic area and it's also closed. We're the only ones here.” Sean Payton conference call with media (4/1/2020)

WHAT'S NEXT?

Did Payton “crawfish” on Drew Brees and his slip of the tongue? Yes. Does it matter? No. The NFL all-time passing and passing touchdowns leader will once again don a New Orleans Saints uniform in 2020. Exactly When? No one knows for sure when the COVID-19 spread will subside. Louisiana and Metropolitan New Orleans are being devastated with rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths.

On today, April 1, 2020, the novel coronavirus increased by 23%, or 1, 187 new cases according to the Louisiana Department of Health. LA state officials state 6,424 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the virus. The Advocate

The 2020 NFL Draft and life inside of the Dixie Brewery complex in New Orleans East will be intriguing. In the next several weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, expect plenty of brews, crawfish, beignets, and great food devoured at the brewery. Also expect legendary tales on how Dixie Brewery served as host to a Saints staff that crafted a winning team for the 2020 NFL season.