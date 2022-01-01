Saints Personnel Moves for Week 17

New Orleans announces personnel moves for their week 17 clash with Carolina, including the possible return of two key starters.

The New Orleans Saints have made several personnel moves ahead of their week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to the league transaction wire.

Activated From Reserve-Covid List

Erik McCoy, C

Marcus Williams, FS

Placed on Reserve-Covid List

Nick Vannett, TE

Promoted From Practice Squad

Kawaan Baker, WR

Will Clapp, C/G

Bryce Thompson, S

Forrest Lamp, G

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY

The addition of Vannett to the Reserve-Covid list means that the Saints will only have Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson available at tight end. Baker, a rookie seventh-round selection, was elevated to provide depth at wide receiver after Tre'Quan Smith was ruled out with a chest injury.

The most surprising news was that Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams were cleared to play. Both were placed on the Reserve-Covid list earlier this week. The Saints were without 21 players because of Covid protocols in last Monday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

McCoy will lead an offensive line that will be without RT Ryan Ramczyk for a seventh straight contest. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead will also be a game-time decision with a knee injury.

Armstead has missed five of the last seven games. The Panthers will reportedly have DE Brian Burns and LB Shaq Thompson available for the game after they were removed from the Reserve-Covid list earlier today.

Marcus Williams completes a secondary that activated SS Malcolm Jenkins off the Reserve-Covid list earlier this week. Williams is second on the team with 2 interceptions and 8 passes broken up.

Under the previous NFL protocols for Covid, a player could not be activated from the Reserve-Covid list and play within 24 hours. Several of the league's regulations were changed this week.

It is unclear if McCoy and Williams will be cleared to play, since both are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The 7-8 Saints need a win against the 5-10 Panthers to keep playoff hopes alive.

Read More Saints News