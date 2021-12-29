Saints History vs. the Great John Madden

The NFL community lost a true legend on Tuesday when John Madden passed away at 85 years old. Madden was a Hall of Fame coach, Hall of Fame broadcaster, Hall of Fame personality, and ambassador to the game.

Many only know John Madden for his iconic video game series and the fact that he was a pioneer in the broadcast industry. His analysis alongside play-by-play partner Pat Summerall set an unattainable standard for all broadcasters everywhere.

Madden was first an unknown coach that achieved fame as the head coach of one of the league's most dominant and controversial teams, the Oakland Raiders. During his ten-year tenure as head coach, Madden's Raiders won seven AFC West titles, advanced to the playoffs eight times, and appeared in seven conference championship games.

Madden had a 103-32-7 as head coach, an incredible. 759 winning percentage. He and the Raiders finally notched a world championship after the 1976 season, winning Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings.

Two years later Madden left the sidelines for the broadcast booth, where he'd become one of the most colorful personalities in NFL history. His Raiders were one of the league's most formidable franchises through the 1970s. During his tenure, the New Orleans Saints were fortunate to only meet the Raiders twice.

November 7, 1971

Oakland Raiders at New Orleans Saints (Tulane Stadium)

The scrappy Saints went toe-to-toe with the powerful Raiders this Sunday afternoon. Rookie QB Archie Manning got the start for New Orleans, but exited after going 0-of-2 passing with one interception and 33 rushing yards.

Backup QB Edd Hargett fared better, completing 14-of-27 throws for 170 yards and a touchdown. The Saints managed 212 yards rushing against a rugged Oakland defense, including 91 from RB James Ford.

New Orleans gave up 134 yards rushing to the Raiders, but held QB Daryle Lamonica to just 6-of-12 passing for 114 yards. Larmonica opened the scoring with a 42-yard second quarter touchdown pass to Hall of Fame WR Fred Biletnikoff. It was the only score of the first half in a 7-0 Oakland lead.

The Raiders widened their advantage to 14-0 in the third quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from RB Pete Banaszak. New Orleans closed the gap to 14-7 later in the quarter with a 10-yard scoring run from RB Jim Strong. Biletnikoff, who had three receptions for 73 yards, looked to put the upstart Saints away with a 20-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put his team up 21-7.

The pesky Saints kept fighting and closed to within a touchdown with a 2-yard scoring run from RB Bob Gresham. Late in the game, New Orleans WR Dave Parks, who had 5 receptions for 82 yards, tied the contest with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Hargett.

The 21-21 tie was one of the high points of a 4-8-2 New Orleans season in 1971. The Raiders would go on to an 8-4-2 finish and miss the playoffs for one of just two times in ten years under Madden.

November 9, 1975

New Orleans Saints at Oakland Raiders

The Raiders came into 1975 off consecutive losses in the AFC Championship Game. Madden's dominant squad would make a statement in this Week 8 contest against the NFC's Saints. Taking a 7-3 lead into the second quarter, the Raiders blew the game open.

Oakland's defense smothered New Orleans QB Archie Manning. They held Manning to only 6-of-15 passing for 74 yards while recording 4 sacks and intercepting him 3 times. The Saints fared no better on the ground. They managed just 95 yards rushing on 30 attempts and were held to only 10 first downs by the crushing Oakland defense.

The Raiders flexed the muscle of one of the NFL's top rushing attacks. Oakland RB Clarence Davis had 78 of the Raiders incredible 260 yards on the ground. Future Hall of Fame QB Ken Stabler was deadly accurate, completing 16-of-23 throws for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Oakland rampaged through the helpless New Orleans defense for 523 yards and 34 first downs. The Raiders rang up 34 unanswered points through the second and third quarters on their way to a 48-10 rout.

New Orleans stumbled their way to a 2-12 finish in 1975. Oakland rolled to an 11-3 finish and their third straight trip to the AFC Championship Game. They'd fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who ended the Raiders season for the third time in four years.

Madden and the Raiders finally broke through in 1976 by winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history. He stepped down as coach after the 1978 season and started his broadcasting career in 1979.

The great John Madden never coached a game in the Superdome. However, he'd be a color commentator in three Super Bowls played in the Superdome. He was a 12-time Emmy Award winner as a broadcaster before his retirement from the booth in 2009.

One of the most influential figures in football history, Madden made a mark in the game that no one could ever surpass.

