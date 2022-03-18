Report: Saints Sign 1 Free Agent but Lose Another

No Deshaun Watson decision yet, but New Orleans did have some activity on the free-agent front on Thursday.

Two pieces of free-agent news surrounded the New Orleans Saints on Thursday evening, but the team remained in a holding pattern in one of the biggest stories of free agency.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that former Saints TE Garrett Griffin has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Griffin appeared in 22 games for the Saints between 2017 and 2021 as a reserve tight end and special teams contributor. He caught 7 passes for 55 yards with a touchdown and was mainly used as an extra blocker in short yardage situations.

Griffin will be reunited with Dan Campbell in Detroit. Campbell, the Lions head coach, was a tight ends coach and offensive assistant with the Saints until 2020.

Pelissero also reports that the Saints have signed DT/DE Kentavius Street, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers. Street had entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but was not tendered an offer by the 49ers.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles out of the pocket against 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street (95). Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Despite tearing an ACL at his Pro Day at N.C. State in 2018, San Francisco drafted Street in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The injury would cause him to miss his entire rookie season.

Street played in 38 games for the 49ers between 2019 and 2021. He totaled 3 sacks, 8 pressures, 8 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. All three sacks, 7 pressures, 6 tackles for loss, and the forced fumbles occurred during the 2017 season.

Street, who turns 26 in May, is an athletic lineman at 6’2” and 287-Lbs. He has the strength to play inside or outside inside in base alignments, giving him versatility for the Saints.

Meanwhile, the entire New Orleans sports world still awaits a final decision on the Deshaun Watson Saga. The Saints made a trade offer for the controversial but talented Texans quarterback on Sunday.

Reports have Watson's and Houston's decision down to New Orleans or the Atlanta Falcons as of Thursday. The official trade offer from New Orleans has not been disclosed. Possible trade pieces could include one of the Saints defensive linemen.

New Orleans already had Payton Turner, Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Marcus Davenport, and Carl Granderson at the edge prior to signing Street. Inside, the Saints depth chart includes David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Jalen Dalton, and Albert Huggins.

