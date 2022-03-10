Sean Payton on Jameis Winston: 'Two Years Together Were Fantastic'

Sean Payton joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and discussed quarterback Jameis Winston.

SECOND ACT FOR WINSTON?

Former New Orleans Saints head coach spoke with La Canfora and Weinman about Jameis Winston and whether he has a "second act" as a starting quarterback in the league.

Payton said, "Oh, I definitely think he's got a second act in him, he's a young player. I mean, he came into our league. With every accolade you could have: a Heisman Trophy winner, first pick of the draft is a tremendous teammate, and worker."

Winston's time with Sean Payton for two seasons helped groom and mature him as an NFL quarterback. What's often lost with many critics of Jameis Winston is the fact he is a very good signal-caller.

Winston, 28, checks all of the boxes. He's a leader. His teammates love and respect him. He has the physical tools for an NFL QB.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

UNFAIR PERCEPTION OF WINSTON?

However, many people would point back to his previous "on and off-field" decision-making and antics while at Florida State.

Quarterbacks can grow or regress. One season with 30 interceptions shouldn't make or break a player.

"But, you know, there became this lazy, easy narrative about his interceptions, and I totally understand it. And yet, that that was a part of a team. And he was a part of that, in there a lot of dirty hands, you know, with a statistic like that," Payton noted.

Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

PAYTON ON WINSTON'S PHYSICAL ABILITY

Sean Payton continued to speak about how well he extended plays, climbed the pocket, executed on off-schedule plays, and ability to avoid sacks and gain yards.

In a mild comparison to Ben Roethlisberger, "occasionally Jameis would he keep it and he's had these big long steps where you know, he gained 14 yards. And there would be in every game, almost two or three of these extended plays...so he's a tough sack that way, he's physical. And you guys know if you've been around him how big he is. And look how Big Ben is. I mean, those are big 6-5, strong players.

I recall double-digit interceptions from a future Hall of Famer named Drew Brees. Often media, fans, and critics have what I call "selective amnesia."

FINAL ENDORSEMENT BY PAYTON

Like Brees, Brady, and Rodgers, Winston is not a perfect specimen of a football player. But for New Orleans and new head coach Dennis Allen, he may be worth taking another look, kicking the tires, and making an offer to bring him back to the team.

Payton finalized his Jameis Winston endorsement, "I definitely think he's going to have some really good options. And I definitely think that he'll be healthy in time [to start a season]. But, when teams get to get a chance to see what was the first pick in the draft, not too long ago. A guy that right away, came to a different club, and then made that impact. I think that's going to serve him well."

Read More Saints News