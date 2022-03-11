Skip to main content

Saints Restructure Contract of Alvin Kamara

The Saints continue working to get under the salary cap, as they've restructured the contract of running back Alvin Kamara.

Another day for the Saints sees another restructured contract as we get closer to the start of the new league year. According to a Friday morning report by ESPN's Field Yates, New Orleans has converted just over $10.4 million of Alvin Kamara's 2022 compensation into a signing bonus to clear nearly $8.4 million in cap space.

Kamara was set to count for $14.5 million against the cap this season, carrying a $5.5 million base salary. New Orleans has already tweaked the majority of their largest cap hits, but still have a major one in Marshon Lattimore to maneuver. 

There's more moves that could be made ahead of the new league year, including an outright release of Bradley Roby to pick up nearly $9.5 million.

Naturally, there's some major concerns regarding Kamara's availability going into the new season after February's off-the-field arrest in Las Vegas. The hearing date was moved to March 8, but was then postponed to April 25 with Kamara not being present. How this plays out could naturally involve some league discipline, but the extent is unknown.

The Saints are estimated to be around $23 million over the cap currently, and more moves will happen before March 16.

