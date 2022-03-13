Terron Armstead is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and he's keeping all doors open regarding his future.

This is going to be a crazy week across the NFL, and there's no other way of putting it. The Saints are working on their salary cap situation, while they're also trying to answer their biggest question as to who their quarterback will be in 2022. Not only that, but they're obviously going to have to be aggressive in free agency and work on addressing several key areas of need. One of those include the future at left tackle and Terron Armstead.

Armstead appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio recently to talk about how he's approaching free agency, reflecting on his time in New Orleans and that the door is obviously not closed to come back.

“I think it’s still a possibility, honestly. I’ve been there for so long, the relationship’s built,” Armstead said.

“I’ve talked to a few of those guys. I think it’s still a possibility. Just don’t know how it would unfold as of now, but those guys have shown things and found ways to make things align. I wouldn’t rule out the Saints. I don't want to rule out the Saints. I've been there for so long, I love the place.”

A video from Sunday morning shows Armstead doing some pass set work, just a couple months removed from a knee surgery that he put off during the regular season to try to get back on the field for the Saints. We talked about how the team might replace him and Marcus Williams if they were to move on, and they're both expected to get pretty large contracts on the open market.

As always, we'll see how things play out for Armstead and the future. He's been one of the league's top left tackles for years, but just can't seem to stay healthy. Whatever team he does end up with will need to ensure they have a good backup plan.

