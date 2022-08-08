Skip to main content

Saints Sign DE T.J. Carter

In a busy Monday of activity, New Orleans signs a former USFL defensive end.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing DE T.J. Carter.

This after a Monday workout that also included defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks. Earlier in the day, New Orleans also added CB Jordan Brown and re-signed LB Chase Hansen.

Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Kentucky in 2020. He was initially signed by the Arizona Cardinals. Carter spent last preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected in the third round of the USFL Draft this past spring, chosen by the Michigan Panthers.

The San Francisco 49ers also had Carter in for a tryout last week.

A 6’4” and 289-Lb. defensive end, Carter had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss during his collegiate career at Kentucky. He has yet to appear in an NFL contest. Carter played well for a Panthers defense that struggled as a whole during the USFL campaign.

Carter will compete for a spot on a loaded New Orleans edge position.

Former Kentucky Wildcats DE T.J. Carter during a 2019 game. Credit: WKYT

Former Kentucky Wildcats DE T.J. Carter during a 2019 game. Credit: WKYT

Starters Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport are among the league's most disruptive tandem. 2021 first-round choice Payton Turner looks to bounce back from an injury-marred rookie year. Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson provide terrific depth, while former first-round pick Taco Charlton tries to revive his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New Orleans will open their 2022 preseason this Saturday against the Houston Texans. 

Recent Saints News Network Articles:

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18781592_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 11: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix3 minutes ago
USATSI_18536668_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Dennis Allen Says Jameis Winston 'Tweaked His Foot', Left Practice Early

By Kyle T. Mosley2 hours ago
USATSI_16481147_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Bring Back LB Chase Hansen

By Bob Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_18813927_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Why the Saints Won't Trade for RB Kareem Hunt

By Bob Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres-1
News

Saints Add Cornerback Competition

By Bob Rose4 hours ago
Saints WR Michael Thomas
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offensive Weapons Keys to the Playoffs?

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 7, 2022 2:36 PM EDT
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template
Podcasts

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 3 - Saints Training Camp Week 1 Recap

By Brendan BoylanAug 7, 2022 1:40 PM EDT
USATSI_18781887_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 10: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 6, 2022 2:28 PM EDT