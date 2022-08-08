Saints Sign DE T.J. Carter

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing DE T.J. Carter.

This after a Monday workout that also included defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks. Earlier in the day, New Orleans also added CB Jordan Brown and re-signed LB Chase Hansen.

Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Kentucky in 2020. He was initially signed by the Arizona Cardinals. Carter spent last preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected in the third round of the USFL Draft this past spring, chosen by the Michigan Panthers.

The San Francisco 49ers also had Carter in for a tryout last week.

A 6’4” and 289-Lb. defensive end, Carter had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss during his collegiate career at Kentucky. He has yet to appear in an NFL contest. Carter played well for a Panthers defense that struggled as a whole during the USFL campaign.

Carter will compete for a spot on a loaded New Orleans edge position.

Former Kentucky Wildcats DE T.J. Carter during a 2019 game. Credit: WKYT

Starters Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport are among the league's most disruptive tandem. 2021 first-round choice Payton Turner looks to bounce back from an injury-marred rookie year. Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson provide terrific depth, while former first-round pick Taco Charlton tries to revive his career.

New Orleans will open their 2022 preseason this Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Recent Saints News Network Articles: