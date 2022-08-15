Skip to main content

Saints Sign a DE to Their Training Camp Roster

New Orleans signs an edge rusher to an already crowded position. Must cut roster down to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.
Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing DE Niko Lalos. The New York Giants released Lalos last week. Duggan covers the Giants for The Athletic.

An undrafted rookie from Dartmouth in 2020, Lalos spent most of that year on the Giants practice squad. He’d see action in six games during the 2020 season, playing 72 defensive snaps and 72 more on special teams. He had one interception, recovered a fumble, and recorded six tackles.

Lalos, 25, spent all of last year on New York's practice squad and didn't see any game action. He was signed to a reserve/futures deal this offseason before being released last week.

Jun 7, 2022; New York Giants Niko Lalos (57) participates in a drill during minicamp. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A 6’5” and 270-Lb. edge rusher, Lalos had 11 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, and an interception during his collegiate career at Dartmouth. He’ll be trying to crack the New Orleans roster at one of their most crowded positions.

The Saints have perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan at defensive end, joined by Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Taco Charlton, and recently signed T.J. Carter. 

