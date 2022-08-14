New Orleans Saints versus the Houston Texans halftime report from NRG Stadium on Aug. 13.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST QUARTER

Texans 1st Drive

New Orleans won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Kickoff to the Texans.

Kickoff: Gain to the 26 by Smith, Juwan Johnson on the tackle

Chase Hansen makes the first tackle of the year for the Saints defense.

New Orleans forced a 3 and out.

Saints 1st Drive

Open at the 33 yard line with Dwayne Washington rushing for 2 yards.

Dalton completed a pass to TE Adam Trautman, gain of 4 yards

First down reception by Smith for 15 yards.

Dalton checkdown to RB Dwayne Washington for a 4 yard rec.

Washington stuffed for 1 yard.

Slant pass to Marquez Callaway for a 19-yard reception.

New Orleans is not getting a push on the running plays.

Dalton scrambled for a 6-yard pickup

Washington runs for a first down. 4 yards.

Dalton tossed to Washington on the screen play for a 9-yard touchdown.

Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 5:22 time of possession.

Saints 7, Texans 0

Texans 2nd Drive

Texans open with a holding penalty on No, 64.

Another 3 and out after the Saints stop the 3rd and 12 attempt by the Texans.

3 plays, 16 yards, 2:17 time of possession.

Saints 2nd Drive

Ian Book enters the game for New Orleans.

Washington carried and fumbled, but was able to pounce on the football.

4-yard gain after a swing pass to Washington.

New Orleans gets the first down off a 4-yard carry by Washington.

Jalen Pitre tackles Washington again

High pass by Book to Juwan Johnson gets deflected and Smith intercepts, takes the football to the 34-yard line.

Texans 3rd Drive

Driskel attempted a shot to the end zone. No. 15 Moore has an offensive pass interference call. Pushes the Texans back to the 39-yard line.

Drikel misses on his pass attempt and then scrambles the next play.

Dorsett catches a reception for 12 yards. 4th down, field goal attempt for 49 yards.

Fairbairn drills the kick

Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:31 time of possession.

Saints 7, Texans 0.

Saints 3rd Drive

Book scrambles for first down.

New Orleans is using Dwayne Washington's legs in the first quarter.

Summary: Washington has 8 carries for 19 yards, 2 receptions, and 13 receiving yards. Callaway 1 reception for 19 yards. Dalton was 5/5 for 51 yards, 148.8 QBR. Book was 1/2 for 4 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

New Orleans turns over the football off a fumbled snap.

Texans 4th Drive

Texans again in Saints territory.

No. 31 RB Dameon Pierce runs for 20 yards.

Pierce then picks up 6 yards.

Driskel bootlegs for a 5 yard run. 1st down Texans at the 9 yard line.

Illegal contact No. 35 of the Saints (Gray)

First and goal at the 4.

No. 17 Camp scores a 4-yards touchdown reception from Driskel over No. 39 Demarcus Fields

Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41 time of possession.

Saints 7, Texans 10

The Texans scored 10 points off of New Orleans turnovers.

Saints 4th Drive

RB Tony Jones Jr. carries for 7 yards.

Turf monster caught Jones Jr for no gain.

4th down. 1st punt.

Blake Gillikin boots a 55-yarder and Kevin White missed the tackle on the punt.

Texans 5th Drive

Houston is moving the Saints

Vincent Gray is not have a good game tonight. PI for 15 yards. Texans in Saints territory.

First and 10 at the 24-yard line.

Hansen intercepts after Wilson pass defended and tipped the football. Hansen 44-yard return.

Saints 5th Drive

Saints have the football in Texans territory at the 42-yard line.

Jones Jr. reception for 13 yards, at 29-yard line.

Kirk Merritt catches a 3-yard pass.

Jones is showing some elusiveness and power.

Facemask on the Texans. Saints football at the 9-yard line.

First and goal.

Hand off to Jones for 2-yard rush.

2nd and 7

Jones to the 5-yard line.

2-minute warning

Before the 2-minute clock, New Orleans has gained 133 yards of offense to the Texans 119 yards.

New Orleans has a 3rd and 5 to convert for a touchdown.

Incomplete pass to Tre'Quan Smith. Well played by the Houston defender.

23-yard attempt by Lutz is good.

Drive: 8 plays, 37 yards, 3:49 time of possession.

Saints 10, Texans 10

Texans 6th Drive

3 and out.

Saints 6th Drive

52 seconds left before halftime

3 and out. Texans had 2 sacks.

4th and 24

Texans 7th Drive

Saints stop the Texans at the 41-yard line. Fairbairn for 59 yards.

Wide right on the field goal attempt.

Saints 10, Texans 10 (Halftime)

INJURIES

Saints: None

Texans: None

STANDOUT PLAYER PERFORMANCES

Saints Offense

Andy Dalton: 5/5, 51 passing yards; 1 rush for 6 yards; 148.8 QBR

5/5, 51 passing yards; 1 rush for 6 yards; 148.8 QBR Dwayne Washington: 8 rushes, 19 yards; 3 catches, 18 yards receiving

Tony Jones Jr.: 6 rushes, 21 yards

Marquez Callaway: 1 reception, 19 yards

Saints Defense

JT Gray: 3 tackles

Tuttle: 2 tackles

Streat: 2 tackles

Texans Offense

Davis Mills: 3/3, 14 yards, 86.1 QBR

Jeff Driskel: 6/9, 49 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 77.8 QBR

Pierce: 5 rec, 49 yards

SUMMARY

