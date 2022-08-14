Saints-Texans Halftime Report
New Orleans Saints versus the Houston Texans halftime report from NRG Stadium on Aug. 13.
FIRST QUARTER
Texans 1st Drive
- New Orleans won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Kickoff to the Texans.
- Kickoff: Gain to the 26 by Smith, Juwan Johnson on the tackle
- Chase Hansen makes the first tackle of the year for the Saints defense.
- New Orleans forced a 3 and out.
Saints 1st Drive
- Open at the 33 yard line with Dwayne Washington rushing for 2 yards.
- Dalton completed a pass to TE Adam Trautman, gain of 4 yards
- First down reception by Smith for 15 yards.
- Dalton checkdown to RB Dwayne Washington for a 4 yard rec.
- Washington stuffed for 1 yard.
- Slant pass to Marquez Callaway for a 19-yard reception.
- New Orleans is not getting a push on the running plays.
- Dalton scrambled for a 6-yard pickup
- Washington runs for a first down. 4 yards.
- Dalton tossed to Washington on the screen play for a 9-yard touchdown.
- Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 5:22 time of possession.
Saints 7, Texans 0
Texans 2nd Drive
- Texans open with a holding penalty on No, 64.
- Another 3 and out after the Saints stop the 3rd and 12 attempt by the Texans.
- 3 plays, 16 yards, 2:17 time of possession.
Saints 2nd Drive
- Ian Book enters the game for New Orleans.
- Washington carried and fumbled, but was able to pounce on the football.
- 4-yard gain after a swing pass to Washington.
- New Orleans gets the first down off a 4-yard carry by Washington.
- Jalen Pitre tackles Washington again
- High pass by Book to Juwan Johnson gets deflected and Smith intercepts, takes the football to the 34-yard line.
Texans 3rd Drive
- Driskel attempted a shot to the end zone. No. 15 Moore has an offensive pass interference call. Pushes the Texans back to the 39-yard line.
- Drikel misses on his pass attempt and then scrambles the next play.
- Dorsett catches a reception for 12 yards. 4th down, field goal attempt for 49 yards.
- Fairbairn drills the kick
- Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:31 time of possession.
Saints 7, Texans 0.
Saints 3rd Drive
- Book scrambles for first down.
- New Orleans is using Dwayne Washington's legs in the first quarter.
Summary: Washington has 8 carries for 19 yards, 2 receptions, and 13 receiving yards. Callaway 1 reception for 19 yards. Dalton was 5/5 for 51 yards, 148.8 QBR. Book was 1/2 for 4 yards.
SECOND QUARTER
- New Orleans turns over the football off a fumbled snap.
Texans 4th Drive
- Texans again in Saints territory.
- No. 31 RB Dameon Pierce runs for 20 yards.
- Pierce then picks up 6 yards.
- Driskel bootlegs for a 5 yard run. 1st down Texans at the 9 yard line.
- Illegal contact No. 35 of the Saints (Gray)
- First and goal at the 4.
- No. 17 Camp scores a 4-yards touchdown reception from Driskel over No. 39 Demarcus Fields
- Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41 time of possession.
Saints 7, Texans 10
The Texans scored 10 points off of New Orleans turnovers.
Saints 4th Drive
- RB Tony Jones Jr. carries for 7 yards.
- Turf monster caught Jones Jr for no gain.
- 4th down. 1st punt.
- Blake Gillikin boots a 55-yarder and Kevin White missed the tackle on the punt.
Texans 5th Drive
- Houston is moving the Saints
- Vincent Gray is not have a good game tonight. PI for 15 yards. Texans in Saints territory.
- First and 10 at the 24-yard line.
- Hansen intercepts after Wilson pass defended and tipped the football. Hansen 44-yard return.
Saints 5th Drive
- Saints have the football in Texans territory at the 42-yard line.
- Jones Jr. reception for 13 yards, at 29-yard line.
- Kirk Merritt catches a 3-yard pass.
- Jones is showing some elusiveness and power.
- Facemask on the Texans. Saints football at the 9-yard line.
- First and goal.
- Hand off to Jones for 2-yard rush.
- 2nd and 7
- Jones to the 5-yard line.
- 2-minute warning
- Before the 2-minute clock, New Orleans has gained 133 yards of offense to the Texans 119 yards.
- New Orleans has a 3rd and 5 to convert for a touchdown.
- Incomplete pass to Tre'Quan Smith. Well played by the Houston defender.
- 23-yard attempt by Lutz is good.
- Drive: 8 plays, 37 yards, 3:49 time of possession.
Saints 10, Texans 10
Texans 6th Drive
- 3 and out.
Saints 6th Drive
- 52 seconds left before halftime
- 3 and out. Texans had 2 sacks.
- 4th and 24
Texans 7th Drive
- Saints stop the Texans at the 41-yard line. Fairbairn for 59 yards.
- Wide right on the field goal attempt.
Saints 10, Texans 10 (Halftime)
INJURIES
Saints: None
Texans: None
STANDOUT PLAYER PERFORMANCES
Saints Offense
- Andy Dalton: 5/5, 51 passing yards; 1 rush for 6 yards; 148.8 QBR
- Dwayne Washington: 8 rushes, 19 yards; 3 catches, 18 yards receiving
- Tony Jones Jr.: 6 rushes, 21 yards
- Marquez Callaway: 1 reception, 19 yards
Saints Defense
- JT Gray: 3 tackles
- Tuttle: 2 tackles
- Streat: 2 tackles
Texans Offense
- Davis Mills: 3/3, 14 yards, 86.1 QBR
- Jeff Driskel: 6/9, 49 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 77.8 QBR
- Pierce: 5 rec, 49 yards
SUMMARY
