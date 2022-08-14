Saints preseason action is met with a few different takes the morning after the game. In the moment, there's a lot of fun and wild stuff that ends up flying out there on social media. After letting the dust settle a bit, here's a few things that we learned from the team's first exhibition game against the Texans.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Derek Rivers (95) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book Desperately Needs a Big Rebound

Book had a relatively tough outing overall. He finished 15-of-21 for 121 yards and a pick, and was sacked five times on the evening. He also was credited with two fumbles, one that was lost to the Texans defense. He took full responsibility for the errors during postgame, and now the pressure is on for him to rebound.

New Orleans saw everything they needed from Andy Dalton, and another strong showing from him will only help make a stronger case for keeping two active quarterbacks on the roster. The Saints have done it before, and this might happen again if Book can't put together a good showing against the Packers.

Left Tackle Battle Is Far Apart

James Hurst versus Trevor Penning was certainly a big storyline going into training camp, and the rookie got plenty of work on Saturday night. He finished with the second-most snaps of any offensive player at 57 (78%), only behind Ian Book at 63 (86%). Penning's first outing was mixed, to say the least.

Penning had some great moments in run blocking, and there were some reps where he clearly won in pass protection. However, he got beat several times, which led to some Texans sacks. He also got called for a hold on the opening drive of the third quarter. This battle is a lot farther apart than some thought at first.

RB3 Spot Up For Grabs, Competition is Hot

The Saints look to have a good problem on their hands with their running back depth. Dwayne Washington got the starting nod, with Tony Jones Jr. and Devine Ozigbo following him up. Washington and Jones Jr. look to be even right now, with the net being Ozigbo and then Abram Smith.

Smith had some good runs in him, but committing the cardinal sin of coughing it up obviously hurt his first showing. Washington has had a relatively renewed sense of motivation this season after having a third child, and it's crazy to remember he's been in the league since 2016. This is an area we'll hopefully get more answers as we roll on to Green Bay.

Quick Hits

Penning wasn't the only one who had some trouble on the line, as Landon Young struggled a few times in pass protection. They're both smart guys, and will obviously learn a lot from the game.

Paulson Adebo's training camp hasn't been a fluke. He looked great out there, making his presence felt from the opening drive. This is a formidable tandem the Saints have at corner with him and Marshon Lattimore.

Saturday night was a good showing from Ryan Nielsen. Dennis Allen said after the game, "I thought he did a great job. I thought both coordinators did a heck of job of calling the game, getting the call in. I thought the operation on the sideline with the play callers overall was really, really good. So, really encouraged."

Dai'Jean Dixon led the team in receptions and yardage, finishing with 3 catches for 33 yards on 4 targets. After the game, we asked him about his day. Dixon said, "I always feel like I could do better, but today was smooth, and I'm just looking forward to next week now. Wishing that we could have came out on top. I take every game serious."

The focus goes a good bit on Tre'Quan Smith and his missed catch in the end zone, but he did have a key third down pickup on a 3rd-and-4 during the first drive of the game for 15 yards. Smith's definitely the strongest run blocker the team has right now. He should be fine.

The players watched film on the plane ride home. They get Sunday off, and the travel to Green Bay is on Monday.

