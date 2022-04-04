Skip to main content

Saints Sign Former Buccaneers S Justin Evans

New Orleans adds another safety for their secondary in a busy day of activity.

The New Orleans Saints are signing free-agent S Justin Evans, according to multiple reports. Evans is the fourth safety the Saints have signed this offseason after losing Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement.

New Orleans has re-signed S/CB P.J. Williams and signed Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen prior to Evans.

Evans, 26, hasn't played in a regular season game since 2018 because of a variety of injuries. Most notably a torn Achilles suffered at the end of the 2018 season. He spent two years on injured reserve before being released with an injury designation at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Evans was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers as a rookie, starting 11. Evans had 3 interceptions, broke up 6 passes, and recorded 2 tackles for loss in 2017.

Nov 19, 2017; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans (21) tackles Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills (10). Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In 2018, Evans started the first 10 contests of the year before sustaining the Achilles injury. He had one interception and broke up two throws while returning a fumble for a touchdown in a Week 1 win at New Orleans.

At 6’0” and 190-Lbs., Evans can play either safety spot. He’s a solid tackler and showed good range as a deep safety before his injury. 

