The NFL Owners Meetings continue in Florida, and Dennis Allen got a chance to speak with the media on Tuesday morning. The new Saints head coach had plenty to say in his nearly 27-minute interview. Here's some of the biggest takeaways from it.

TAYSOM HILL'S ROLE: Allen said that the plan for Hill is to focus more on the tight end role. During his press conference, he said that he had a tough time having him talking to him on the sidelines with Winston in there. It's been reported a good bit that Hill wouldn't be a viable option to compete at quarterback, so this is pretty good confirmation.

DANIEL SORENSEN, FREE AGENT ADDITIONS: It's no longer a mystery for New Orleans, as Allen said they see him in a Jeff Heath role for this season. Allen did mention that he played a lot of Dime Linebacker at Kansas City too. All three defensive free agents (Marcus Maye and Kentavius Street being the others) the Saints have added were praised for their versatility.

WIDE RECEIVER A NEED: Allen said the team still wants to add to this position, and it absolutely is a necessity. After re-signing Tre'Quan Smith, the team looks like this in terms of competition: Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harty, Kirk Merritt, Kevin White, Easop Winston, Jalen McCleskey, and Kawaan Baker. Lil'Jordan Humphrey is expected to be back too.

FREE AGENCY APPROACH: In general, Allen said that he'd rather augment the team through free agency and build them through the draft. Allen cited the right moves, not necessarily making the big splashes. Demario Davis was used as a perfect example, citing the fit as a player and the culture.

LEFT TACKLE HOLE: Allen gave confidence to James Hurst to step in there, if that's the direction the team goes. We looked at that was one of the potential replacement options earlier this month, and Bob Rose also re-visited it several days ago. The team could very well draft a replacement, but Hurst would be capable to start there.

MICHAEL THOMAS: Allen went to California to meet with Thomas recently, but it wasn't to clear the air or anything like that. He stated that it was to get to know one of their players better. Everything we've heard on this relationship has been positive and good, and Thomas is going to be chomping at the bit to rebound in 2022.

THE OFFENSE: Allen said keeping Pete Carmichael was important, and that the Saints should have an offense that is similar to the ones from the past 16 years. However, they do hope to improve on it.

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATORS: Allen said that this was one of the most talented defensive coaching staffs that he's been a part of, and that move was reflected by naming Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen as co-defensive coordinators. He said that both coaches were fully qualified, and thought it was the right way to go to reward both of them.

