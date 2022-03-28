Skip to main content

Jameis Winston Ahead of Schedule

It looks like the Saints will have Jameis Winston ready to go ahead of training camp.

The Saints still have many questions to answer this offseason, but a big one has been answered. Jameis Winston met with the media via Zoom on Monday afternoon, and revealed that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab process.

"I feel great. I'm ahead of schedule," Winston said.

He said confidently that he's expected to be ready ahead of training camp, which is a good sign for New Orleans. Winston mentioned that he's been 'working' and that his mind is focused on coming back stronger than he's ever been. That's been evident in his offseason rehab videos, and hearing where he's at from him firsthand is a good sign.

Winston cited continuity as a reason for returning to the Saints. He said that he's just ready to go, and that he's looking forward to having Michael Thomas in the mix. 

The Saints have some major concerns at left tackle with Terron Armstead going to Miami, but it doesn't stop there. New Orleans has to upgrade and give some proper attention to their pass-catching options, and they'll also have some other things to look at if Alvin Kamara does face a suspension.

Regardless, getting Winston back is a win for the Saints, and the front office needs to do some work to help him out this time around.

