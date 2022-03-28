Saints Available Options in Week 3 of Free Agency

It's clear that the Saints offseason objective was to focus on the draft rather than overspending on free agents. However, some intriguing contributors remain on the open market in Week 3 of free agency.

NFL Free Agency heads into its third week. Some teams have been extremely active. However, recklessly throwing around money has rarely translated into success for normally downtrodden franchises.

The New Orleans Saints have signed three players off the open market - S Marcus Maye, DT Kentavius Street, and S Daniel Sorensen. They've also re-signed QB Jameis Winston and locked up restricted free-agent WR Deonte Harty, DE Carl Granderson, and DT Shy Tuttle among other depth players.

In the process, New Orleans has also lost big-name free agents LT Terron Armstead (Dolphins) and FS Marcus Williams (Ravens). The Saints are expected to address the rest of their roster needs in next month's NFL Draft. However, there is still some free-agent talent available for the team to explore.

QUARTERBACK

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY

Andy Dalton (34 - Bears)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (34 - Washington)

With Winston under contract for the next two years, the Saints may still use a first-round pick on a quarterback. They may also want to bring in a backup with NFL starting experience. Winston missed the last ten contests with a knee injury and the Saints have needed a backup for 18 games over the last three years

Dalton was 50-26-1 as a starter for Cincinnati between 2011 and 2015, leading the Bengals to 5 playoff appearances. Since 2016, Dalton is just 27-43-1 as a starter for bad teams with the Bengals, Cowboys, and Bears. He’s completed 62% of his career attempts with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Dalton is an accurate passer who can dissect a defense, but needs exemplary pass protection.

Fitzpatrick has never been on a playoff team even as a backup in his NFL career. However, he has a strong pocket presence and terrific leadership qualities along with the confidence to make any throw. He’s also served as Winston’s backup before while with Tampa Bay in 2017 and 2018.

The mercurial Fitzpatrick has torched defenses one week, then imploded his own team the next throughout his 17-year career. He’s started for nine different teams and owns a 59-87-1 record as a starter.

Additionally, keep an eye for a potential release of either Nick Foles (Bears) or Baker Mayfield (Browns). Both players bring valuable playoff starting experience, but each would garner heavy interest if they become available.

RUNNING BACK

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against Detroit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Mack (25 - Colts)

Melvin Gordon (29 - Broncos)

Jerick McKinnon (29 - Chiefs)

Darrel Williams (26 - Chiefs)

Wayne Gallman (27 - Vikings)

This offense revolves around the versatile talents of RB Alvin Kamara. However, Kamara could be facing a league suspension from a February incident in Las Vegas. The Saints could look to bring in another back capable of taking the load off 32-year-old backup RB Mark Ingram.

Mack and Gordon have both been highly productive feature backs. They’ve also shown the willingness to share time in a backfield and be effective with limited touches. Both are physical runners between the tackles with the athleticism to create plays in space.

McKinnon, Williams, and Gallman have never been featured backs in their careers. However, all three are effective receivers and have shown that they can be productive rushers when given the opportunity.

This is a position that the Saints could address with a draft choice. The cost of free-agent backs has been reasonable, making it a good possibility that New Orleans adds a proven veteran on a one-year deal before the draft.

WIDE RECEIVER

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) makes a catch in front of Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A. J. Green (34 - Cardinals)

Emmanuel Sanders (35 - Bills)

Mohamed Sanu (32 - 49ers)

Jarvis Landry (29 - Browns)

The absence of injured All-Pro WR Michael Thomas in 2021 highlighted the lack of weapons the Saints have at receiver. Wideouts Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway are solid complementary targets, but the team needs an upgrade around them and Thomas.

Free-agent wideouts have come at a ridiculous cost this offseason. Case in point: Landry's reported contract demands are for an average of around $20 million per year. Unless that expectation comes significantly down, Landry will not be a Saint.

Ten-year veteran Green showed that he could still produce at a moderately high level in 2021. Sanders knows the offense after a productive year with the Saints in 2020. The well-traveled Sanu has been a decent complementary threat throughout his career.

With Thomas as the dominant figure of the group, the Saints were not going to bring in a high-profile free-agent receiver. It’s possible that a veteran could come in on a one-year deal, but expect New Orleans to address this spot with a high draft choice.

TIGHT END

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Rudolph (32 - Giants)

Anthony Firkser (27 - Titans)

Eric Ebron (28 - Steelers)

Nineteen NFL tight ends had better production than the combined statistics from the Saints trio of Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett in 2021. New Orleans sat and watched while several talented tight ends flew off the market. There are few left that would provide an upgrade.

Eleven-year vet Kyle Rudolph caused nightmares for Saints defenders and fans alike while with Minnesota. Rudolph looked well past his prime last year with the Giants, but is still an accomplished receiver that would upgrade the position.

Eric Ebron is a very similar player to Jared Cook, also a free-agent. Both are athletic mismatches as receivers, but are extremely inconsistent in production and effort. Firkser developed into a productive complementary target in Tennessee, but didn’t live up to expectations when given a bigger role in 2021.

Given the inflated cost of free-agent wideouts, I felt sure that the Saints would target a top-tier tight end and address receiver in the draft. That didn’t happen, but New Orleans could still bring in Rudolph or Firkser on a one-year deal to provide competition at the position.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) blocks Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Fisher, LT (31 - Colts)

Nate Solder, RT (33 - Giants)

Ereck Flowers, G/T (28 - Washington)

Mark Glowinski, G (29 - Colts)

Armstead's loss has some fans in a panic. It’s entirely possible that the Saints move Ryan Ramczyk to the left side and plug in steady veteran James Hurst or promising second-year T Landon Young on the right.

Fisher and Solder are both accomplished veterans who could be a short-term solution. Flowers, a former tackle, or Glowinski would only be brought in to shake up the interior of the line.

New Orleans may pull the trigger if a blue-chip prospect at tackle falls to them with their first draft pick. Otherwise, it’s more likely that the Saints stay with their in-house options over going with a veteran free agent.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) tackles Giants RB Saquon Barkley (26). Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Goldman (28 - Bears)

Akiem Hicks (32 - Bears)

Antwaun Woods (29 - Colts)

Sheldon Richardson (31 - Vikings)

David Onyemata's six-game suspension affected this unit’s productivity last year. Onyemata wound up being the team’s only listed defensive tackle to register a sack in 2021. The Saints have a solid rotation here with Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Jalen Dalton, Albert Huggins, and newly signed Kentavius Street but need more disruption.

Goldman is a space-eater in the middle, but explosive enough to beat double teams. Hicks started his career with the Saints, but flourished the last six years in Chicago. His best days are behind him, but he’d still be a valuable part of a rotation.

Richardson is another player past his prime who would still be an effective pass rusher on limited snaps. Woods is an underrated run defender, but doesn’t add much as a pass rusher.

Don’t be surprised to see New Orleans spend one of their first four draft picks on an interior lineman. If they sign a free agent, it’ll only be at a reasonable cost or after the draft.

LINEBACKER

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41). Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(*UNSIGNED = Kwon Alexander)

Anthony Barr (29 - Vikings)

K.J. Wright (32 - Raiders)

Anthony Hitchens (29 - Chiefs)

A.J. Klein (30 - Bills)

The skills of All-Pro LB Demario Davis are the key to the entire defense. Second-round draft choice Pete Werner had a nice rookie campaign and looks like a potential star. Kwon Alexander helped form arguably the best crew of New Orleans linebackers since the Dome Patrol.

If Alexander isn’t re-signed, Barr or Wright are nice additions who can stay on the field in any situation. Hitchens is an athletic defender and Klein knows the scheme from three years of experience in New Orleans.

Alexander is an underrated priority because of his athleticism, versatility, and chemistry with Demario Davis. If he’s not back, Werner will see much heavier responsibility in his second year.

The Saints hardly ever get involved in the first week of free agency because of the ridiculous money thrown around.

Since then they’ve: re-signed a QB, signed a safety to replace Marcus Williams, and added a DT and another S for depth. They've also restructured their #3 CB (Bradley Roby) so they wouldn’t have to cut him, and tendered offers to an All-Pro kick returner and explosive WR, along with Granderson and Tuttle. Not flashy, but not awful.

New Orleans may add another player or two before the draft. However, it's clear that the teams focus is on the draft rather than overspending in free agency. Whatever players are added off the free-agent market will fill a very specific need and come at a reasonable cost to the salary cap.

