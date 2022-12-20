Saints Tuesday Injury Report - Week 16

New Orleans didn't practice on Tuesday, but still released an estimated injury report for their Week 16 game at Cleveland. Two major offensive contributors show up on the report.

The New Orleans Saints face the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. New Orleans also announced plans to travel to Cleveland on Thursday rather than Friday because of a Winter Storm forecast to hit the Great Lakes region.

The Saints did not practice on Tuesday. However, the team did put out an estimated injury report based on expected participation.

Would Not Have Practiced

Chris Olave, WR (hamstring)

Cesar Ruiz, G (foot)

Pete Werner, LB (hamstring)

Dwayne Washington, RB (illness)

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) dives for extra yards against the Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Limited Participation Expected

Ryan Ramczyk, RT (rest)

Marcus Maye, S (shoulder)

Adam Trautman, TE (ankle)

Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen)

P.J. Williams, S (knee)

Olave and Ruiz are new to the injury report. Both were injured during Sunday's win over Atlanta, but returned to the game. Ruiz has been the team’s most consistent lineman this season. Olave leads the Saints in receiving with 63 catches for 940 yards. Both have played in every game this season.

Werner returned to the lineup against the Falcons after missing four games with an ankle injury, but hurt his hamstring during the contest. Kaden Elliss has played extremely well with increased snaps, but Werner's presence would strengthen a run defense that's struggled all year.

Ramczyk would have gotten a customary day of rest. Lattimore has missed nine straight games. He's had limited practice participation the last few weeks before being listed inactive at game time. Given the frigid weather forecast for Saturday, we shouldn't expect him to suit up. Williams has missed the last two weeks while dealing with a knee injury. Trautman was injured in the first half against Atlanta, but returned to the lineup.

The 5-9 Saints need a win over Cleveland to harbor any realistic hopes of an NFC South title.

Read More Saints News