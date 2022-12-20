Saints Tuesday Injury Report - Week 16
The New Orleans Saints face the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. New Orleans also announced plans to travel to Cleveland on Thursday rather than Friday because of a Winter Storm forecast to hit the Great Lakes region.
The Saints did not practice on Tuesday. However, the team did put out an estimated injury report based on expected participation.
Would Not Have Practiced
Chris Olave, WR (hamstring)
Cesar Ruiz, G (foot)
Pete Werner, LB (hamstring)
Dwayne Washington, RB (illness)
Limited Participation Expected
Ryan Ramczyk, RT (rest)
Marcus Maye, S (shoulder)
Adam Trautman, TE (ankle)
Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen)
P.J. Williams, S (knee)
Olave and Ruiz are new to the injury report. Both were injured during Sunday's win over Atlanta, but returned to the game. Ruiz has been the team’s most consistent lineman this season. Olave leads the Saints in receiving with 63 catches for 940 yards. Both have played in every game this season.
Werner returned to the lineup against the Falcons after missing four games with an ankle injury, but hurt his hamstring during the contest. Kaden Elliss has played extremely well with increased snaps, but Werner's presence would strengthen a run defense that's struggled all year.
Ramczyk would have gotten a customary day of rest. Lattimore has missed nine straight games. He's had limited practice participation the last few weeks before being listed inactive at game time. Given the frigid weather forecast for Saturday, we shouldn't expect him to suit up. Williams has missed the last two weeks while dealing with a knee injury. Trautman was injured in the first half against Atlanta, but returned to the lineup.
The 5-9 Saints need a win over Cleveland to harbor any realistic hopes of an NFC South title.