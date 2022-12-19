Saints' Only Focus Is Ending Strong

The Saints responded in a positive way after having extended time to sit in a crushing loss. Now, they've got to show us that they can keep building on it.

The Saints aren't dead, yet. They live on to fight another week, as they can't get eliminated from the NFC South picture after Sunday's win over the Falcons. It was another case of how the team almost let a game they were in control of slip away, but they got the help they needed on defense at the end of the game to create a crucial turnover to help secure a win.

New Orleans still displayed some of the familiar characteristics in this game that reinforced why they were what their record says, particularly showing some major opportunity in the run game with some bad looks tackling in the process. The offense wasn't without their fair share of struggles either, especially when it came down to the lack of usage for key players like Alvin Kamara on short yardage and red zone situations. However, they closed out a game and played hard to follow up a very soul-crushing loss and having to sit in it over the bye week, which is certainly a step in the right direction.

Dennis Allen said after the game, “I’ll tell you this, I’d say that playing hard doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win, but not playing hard guarantees you won’t win. That’s what this game’s about."

"This game’s about freaking effort, passion, energy, going out and giving everything you’ve got. I’ve never questioned whether our guys were going to do that or not. They’ve done that all year long. I think we did it at the end of the day.”

There's certainly a lot more questions than answers going into next season for the Saints, but there are some encouraging things we can take away from this roster. Rashid Shaheed's growth has been outstanding to see. Paired with Juwan Johnson, those two have given life to the undrafted rookie process in terms of development. You add in Chris Olave, Alontae Taylor, and a few other young pieces on this Saints roster, there's reason to be optimistic about where this team can go.

However, with three games left, the focus is on closing out strong. No matter how the Saints end up, there probably isn't a moral victory to be had because of the missed opportunities this season, but there just hasn't been a quit in New Orleans.

“I think there’s something to be said about finishing the season strong regardless of making the playoffs or not," Andy Dalton said afterwards.

"So, we had four left (starting with) today. We got one win today and have three more to go. Our mindset and our goal is to finish this season the right way and win the next three.”

Clearly, New Orleans can't control their own destiny, and it's going to take an epic miracle for them to even get into a spot where they could take the NFC South. However, they're still alive in the division after Tampa's collapse and Carolina's loss. The best and only thing they can do is to keep winning, and they're certainly going to have their work cut out for them as they head up to Cleveland to play the Browns and try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

