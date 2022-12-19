Game Balls From the Saints Squeaker Over the Falcons

Here were a few of the top performers as New Orleans held on to defeat Atlanta for a crucial NFC South win.

The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 5-9 with a 21-18 squeaker over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. In the process, New Orleans evened their all-time series with the hated Falcons at 54. It wasn't easy, as the Saints again tried to give away a sure victory in the final period.

New Orleans came out of the gate strong offensively, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions since Christmas of 2020 and having the Falcons on their heels. After that, a penalty killed one promising drive, a fumble stopped another inside the Atlanta red zone, and a third down drop by Jarvis Landry short-circuited a third. In the second half, conservative play-calling nearly did themselves in.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass over Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Still, Alvin Kamara (91 rushing yards, 13 receiving) had his first 100-yard all-purpose day in six weeks. Taysom Hill accounted for 120 yards and a score, WR Rashid Shaheed (3 receptions, 95 yards, 1 touchdown) continues to show great week-by-week improvement, and Andy Dalton had an efficient performance.

Defensively, the Saints were just as strong to start the day. They sacked Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder four times and harassed him on several other throws. Demario Davis and defensive tackles Kentavius Street and David Onyemata had impressive showings. However, the run defense was abysmal, giving up 139 yards to rookie RB Tyler Allgeier and 231 on the ground to the Falcons as a team.

Fortunately, a fumble forced by S Justin Evans and recovered by CB Bradley Roby saved the day late in the game when the Saints were on the ropes.

Davis, Shaheed, Kamara, Hill, and a few other players had strong moments, but here were the main standouts from the New Orleans win.

Juwan Johnson, TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Don't look now, but the Saints have a bona-fide threat at tight end. We've been talking about him more with each week, but Juwan Johnson has become a very important part of this offense.

Playing on a bum ankle that caused him to miss Week 13, Johnson brought in four of his six targets for 67 yards. Most importantly, he scored two touchdowns in what wound up being a tight affair. All of his receptions resulted in first downs or scores, with two of them converting third and long situations.

Johnson was targeted more than any other New Orleans receiver against Atlanta. Falcons coverage had a hard time keeping up with him all afternoon. His tremendous effort on the team’s opening drive was the first score of the game. He sprinted through the Falcons defense for his second touchdown, a huge 22-yard third quarter score that turned out to be the difference in the game.

An undrafted wideout in 2020, Johnson was converted to tight and last season. After a year of growing pains, he's blossomed into the Saints most consistent receiver outside of Chris Olave. Johnson's 35 receptions and 416 yards are third on the team. His team-high 7 receiving touchdowns are second only to Kansas City's Travis Kelce among NFL tight ends.

Alontae Taylor, CB

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) forces a fumble from Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London (5) that was recovered by Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore missed his ninth consecutive contest. With him out, the task of defending Atlanta's top receiver, rookie Drake London, went to fellow rookie Alontae Taylor. London, the eighth overall pick, had 7 receptions for 70 yards in the game. However, he had little success when matched up against Taylor, the 49th overall selection.

Atlanta rookie QB Desmond Ridder, making his first NFL start, threw at Taylor nine times. Taylor responded by breaking up three throws and allowing only three catches for 23 yards. Most of London's success came from the slot and away from Taylor. When the two rookies lined up head-to-head, the Saints corner had the upper hand.

Taylor was flagged for an imaginary pass interference penalty, but otherwise gave up only two catches to London in one-on-one coverage. He also very nearly made two interceptions that would have turned the game into a rout, coming up tantalizingly short.

The entire New Orleans secondary had a terrific day. London was the only Atlanta wideout to catch a pass. Ridder completed just 50% of his throws for only 97 yards and often had nowhere to go with the ball, giving extra time for the Saints pass rush to disrupt him. Out of the standout group, Alontae Taylor had the most consistent performance of the game as he develops into a top corner.

