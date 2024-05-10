Saints Undrafted Rookies To Pay Close Attention To For Next Few Months
A three-day Saints rookie minicamp kicks off on Friday, and we'll get our first look at this year's class soon. The team recently announced the signing of first-round pick Taliese Fuaga and five other picks, and now there's only one who is unsigned. While we're eager to see the drafted class, we can't overlook the undrafted rookies. We had a preview for them recently, and now here's some of the ones we are most eager to see in action over the next couple of months.
Saints Undrafted Rookies to Watch
Kyler Baugh, Minnesota
The Saints have a need on the interior after losing Malcolm Roach, and we presume Khristian Boyd would be the top favorite. However, keep an eye on Kyler Baugh. He is someone who could challenge for a spot, with the practice squad being the bare minimum. He has some real upside as a pass-rusher and is much quicker for a defensive lineman than you would think. He's one I'm excited to watch throughout the process.
Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt
We have a legitimate punter competition brewing for training camp, yet again. Hayball, another Aussie punter, is going to challenge Lou Hedley for the starting spot, and he certainly has the leg that fans will want to see in action. Hayball needs to ensure that he can adapt to the style Phil Galiano and Darren Rizzi liked out of Hedley, for starters, and then be able to demonstrate his ability as a holder. If New Orleans can cover as well as they did last year with a little extra yards behind them, it could go a long way.
Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State
He's a fascinating player, being a safety that converted to linebacker for the Jack Rabbits. Stalbird's size (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) may not instantly suggest him being a traditional linebacker, but his versatility and experience at multiple positions and special teams background gives him a leg up. New Orleans has listed him as a linebacker, for now. He was a walk-on at Nebraska and plays with a chip on his shoulder and is no stranger to working his way up.
Dallin Holker, Colorado State
Holker has to be the top favorite to threaten for a roster spot right now, especially with his particular skillset. Juwan Johnson looks to be the guy again for New Orleans this year, and they need to find someone for their rotation who can provide something extra in the receiving department. Foster Moreau does a lot of the dirty work and we aren't quite sure what Taysom Hill's exact role will be, so Holker's opportunity is there.
Lawrence Johnson, SEMO
Johnson can play every position in the secondary, and his defensive backs coach called him a Swiss Army Knife. Whether it was nickel, strong/free safety, in the box, blitz packages or Tampa 2, Johnson's experience at SEMO could make things interesting. The New Orleans secondary is always important, and Johnson's versatility could be a big luxury for Joe Woods and Marcus Robertson.
Honorable Mention: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho
Jackson's unique abilities and the new kickoff return rules could help his case over the next couple of months. He can be used in the slot and can certainly stretch the field, and the Saints gave him a hefty $160,000 in guaranteed money. He hauled in 100-plus receptions and put up nearly 1,700 receiving yards. Don't let his 5-foot-7, 170-pound frame fool you, he can play.
Stock Watch: Kyle Hergel, Boston College
The Saints interior line is going to have some interesting competition right now, with the primary need being the left guard spot. However, the depth spots are going to be up for grabs, and Hergel fits the bill as someone who could adapt to the new style of offense fairly easy and could get in the mix. It's hard to tell how offensive linemen are really doing until you get into training camp with contact, but Hergel is on the radar right now.
Here's some of the players that are going to be in attendance for the rookie minicamp, and we'll be out there to provide some coverage, so stay tuned.