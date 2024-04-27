Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent, Tryout and Camp Invites Tracker
After the madness of the NFL Draft, now the real fun begins with undrafted rookies. Keep up with all of the Saints moves here.
The real fun starts across the NFL, as teams are about to scramble to snatch up undrafted rookie free agents. The Saints will be one of those clubs who will make their best pitch to try to land talent, and signing bonuses will be big for interested players. This is typically an area where New Orleans shines, as they ended up landing Blake Grupe, Anfernee Orji, Shaq Davis, Mark Evans and Lou Hedley from last year's group.
Keep it tuned here for all of the player movement for the black and gold, which will include any rookie camp tryouts.
2024 Saints Undrafted Rookie Tracker
Will be updated periodically as the moves happen. Prospects don't have to get any type of guaranteed money, but a financial commitment to one certainly helps the team land them.
- Kyle Hergel, IOL, Boston College
- Matt Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
- Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
- Jermaine Jackson, WR, Idaho
- Nouri Nouili, OL, Nebraska
- Mason Tipton, WR, Yale
- Nathan Latu, EDGE, Oklahoma State
- Kyle Sheets, WR, Slippery Rock
- Millard Bradford, S, TCU
- Sincere Haynesworth, OL, Tulane
- Kyler Baugh, DL, Minnesota
- Lawrence Johnson, DB, SEMO
- Jacob Kibodi, RB, UL-Lafayette
- Rico Payton, DB, Pittsburg State
- Isaiah Stalbird, LB, South Dakota State
- Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas
Saints Rookie Minicamp Tryouts/Invites
- Cam Wire, OL, Tulane (source)
- Shawn Preston, S, Mississippi State (source)
- Aaron Brule, LB, Michigan State (source)
- Isaiah Major, LB, Florida A&M (source)
- Logan Blake, LB, Eastern Kentucky (source)
- Jake Edwards, OL, Concordia St. Paul (source)
- Malik Langham, DL, Purdue (source)
- Earnest Crownover, RB, TAMU (source)
- Cade Beresford, OL, Boise State (source)
- Roland Wallace, WR, Harding (source)
- Treyvon Calahan, OL, UMD (source)
- Dominic Roberto, RB, Furman (source)
- Trumaine Bell, DL, UTSA (source)
- Dakereon Joyner, RB, SC (source)
- Michael Chris-Ike, RB, Delaware State (source)
- Luke Brubacher, DE, Laurier (source)
2024 Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1, 14th Overall - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Round 2, 41st Overall - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Round 5, 150th Overall - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Round 5, 170th Overall - Bub Means, WR, Pitt
- Round 5, 175th Overall - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
- Round 6, 199th Overall - Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
- Round 7, 239th Overall - Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky
