Previewing the Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Class
Undrafted rookie free agents are arguably just as important as the draft class itself for most teams, especially for the Saints. Last year saw them come away with five players that stuck on the roster, with two of them on the active roster all season. New Orleans announced that they signed 15 undrafted rookies on Saturday, and then added another on Monday. After looking into them a bit more, here's some information and thoughts on this year's class.
2024 Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agents
Kyle Sheets, WR, Slippery Rock
Fades, back shoulder hookups and contested catches stand out the most when watching Sheets. He looks like he can get behind a lot of defenders and win a lot of the 50/50 balls and 1-on-1 matchups. That's a good byproduct of him being 6-foot-4. He had highlights with other spots playing defense and throwing a pass too, and absolutely put on a show against Millersville. One question I'd have is how he holds up against more physical corners in press coverage.
Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Unique is probably the best way I'd describe him. Ross Jackson said he's 1-of-1 on our show. BYU transfer who is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds (which is almost identical to Juwan Johnson), and he is a lot more athletic than you'd picture out of a tight end. He puts an emphasis on catching when the ball comes his way, if that makes sense. You can just see it in his hands when you watch him and he's certainly exciting. It was pretty cool seeing his awareness and positioning on a Hail Mary grab against Boise State. He's probably going to end up being the fan-favorite to make the roster right now.
Matt Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
Aussie style punter who was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC. We knew we'd get a punter competition of some kind during camp, and Hayball could make it interesting. Just comparing Lou Hedley's last year to Hayball's, Hedley had five games where he had a long of 50 yards or more and one game with a 61-yard punt. Hayball had five games of 50 yards plus for his long, but had five 60-yard-plus games and even had a long of 71 in the opener against Hawaii. If he can pick up the style Darren Rizzi and Phil Galiano are looking for, it could bode well for him.
Jermaine Jackson, WR, Idaho
It feels like every year the Saints go to the small school well to find a shorter and speedier guy. Last year was Malik Flowers, the year before was Rashid Shaheed, Deonte Harty before him and now they have Jermaine Jackson. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound receiver and specialist will hopefully put some skills on display. He played in the slot for Idaho too, and had a very memorable game against Southeastern (SELU) in the first round of the FCS Championship. He had 5 catches for 111 yards, which included a 70-yard touchdown grab and 95-yard kickoff return. He has speed, but his Pro Day didn't showcase it with a 4.59 40-yard-dash. However, he did display some strength with 17 reps of 225 for the bench press. He could be one to watch with the new kickoff rules.
Mason Tipton, WR, Yale
Put up four 100-yard receiving performances in 2023, which included three straight late in the season. He's 5-foot-11, 191 pounds from Akron. He had a strong game against Brown with a 7 reception, 123-yard receiving performance with three touchdowns. I'm not sure why teams didn't put more safety help to account for him, but he shined against man coverage. Tipton was a big part of the Bulldogs passing attack. The same question I have for Sheets is what I'd have for Tipton.
Kyle Hergel, IOL, Boston College
Played both center and left guard for the Eagles after transferring over from Texas State. He turned in 30 bench reps at BC's Pro Day. He was not credited with a sack in 2023 and only allowed two QB hurries. He stands up fairly well in pass protection while also being able to get into the second level pretty well. He's 6-foot-2, 315 pounds (per the team's website) and originally from Canada. Hergel was a late add to the East-West Shrine Bowl and was actually ranked fourth overall in the CFL Draft rankings. The true test for players like this is going up against NFL-level players, and the Saints will have plenty to throw at him.
Rico Payton, DB, Pittsburg State
He was here for a Top-30 visit. Payton is a transfer from Southern Illinois. He appeared in 13 games for the Gorillas in 2023 and finished with 16 pass breakups, 4 interceptions and 35 total tackles (23 solo, 12 assisted) with 5 tackles for loss. He was All-MIAA in his junior (second team) and senior (first team) seasons and was a team captain last year. He was also a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award and named to the Don Hansen All-America team.
Isaiah Stalbird, LB, South Dakota State
He's listed as a linebacker at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, so I'm automatically curious to see what the vision is for him. He actually started out as a safety for the Jackrabbits, and was used more like a flex player for them. He orginally started his college days with Nebraska, being a standout on special teams. Registered 80 total tackles with 6.5 for loss, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and recovered one while also having a pick. This could be an interesting one.
Nouri Nouili, OL, Nebraska
Started his collegiate career with Colorado Sate before coming over to Nebraska. He failed a drug test in 2022 that forced him to miss the season, but came back in a big way as a big part of Matt Rhule's squad last year. He played both left and right guard for the Cornhuskers over the past couple of years, and Nebraske finished second in the Big Ten in the rushing department. His hometown is Frankfurt, Germany and he comes in a 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. He's said he molds his game after Quentin Nelson.
Nathan Latu, EDGE, Oklahoma State
He's actually the fraternal twin brother of Cameron Latu, who was drafted by the 49ers last season. 2023 was the first time Latu got to start for the Cowboys after being in and out of the lineup for the previous two seasons. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, which puts him very close to a Carl Granderson and Chase Young. His speed does stand out, although it's not the fastest you've ever seen. He has a lot of the traits you'd expect out of a pass rusher, being able to shed blocks with good burst and hand placement. It might be a bit crowded at this position, but would like to see more.
Millard Bradford, S, TCU
He's not the fastest or the most gifted physically, but has some good tape out there. Comes downhill with good closing speed and can make a strong tackle, but can be inconsistent at times. He displays some good run support and cover skills. The inconsistencies in tackling and coverage have been the biggest criticisms to his game, and you see it on the tape. However, he's not afraid to take chances. He's someone who could be unlocked more with good coaching and the position fit will be big too. Special teams will need to be his bread and butter to start.
Sincere Haynesworth, OL, Tulane
One of two local Louisiana prospects who will get a chance to compete on the roster, and Haynesworth obviously doesn't have to go far. For the best insight, I talked to Tulane sideline reporter Maddy Hudak to get her thoughts, which will tell you all you need to know.
Sincere Haynesworth’s best trait is his leadership, particularly valuable in games with backup quarterbacks. He was often the one calling the offense together for huddles and speaking to the team during halftime of games where effort was lacking, most notably in the AAC Championship game. He was one of the four captains for Tulane that spearheaded the greatest single-season turnaround. Haynesworth has not missed a game since becoming a starter in 2020. He was one of two offensive linemen to start all 13 games for Tulane last season, with both guards missing multiple games.
He came back this last season specifically to train under former S&C Coach Kurt Hester, and you saw his athleticism take a jump and his burst off the LOS. He displays good fundamentals and an understanding of blocking angles against the run. He improved his use of hands and physicality in pass protection. He allowed only one sack in the 2023 season, and his four allowed last year came in the two games QB Michael Pratt was out.
Kyler Baugh, DL, Minnesota
Spent the past two years with the Gophers after being with Houston Baptist (2019-2021). He was a team captain who anchored the middle at times and played a lot of 3-tech, but wasn't limited to that, playing along the interior at multiple spots. He appears to have some good awareness and is able to shed off blocks to get into the play and keeps his head up to stay engaged. He's full of energy too and shows off some pass-rush ability to go along with his run defending skills. He's also a little quicker than you'd expect from a 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman.
Lawrence Johnson, DB, SEMO
Johnson, who is 6-foot, 205 pounds, participated in the Hula Bowl and made some plays for the Redhawks during his collegiate career. He actually played quarterback in high school, and it wasn't until he got to college that he started playing on the back end. Can be strong in run support and could be a candidate for the slot, a position he's familiar with, but also played corner in addition to the safety spot. The experience of being a quarterback helps him with play recognition. Like Bradford, coaching will be really important, but he certainly has some traits that could make him a lot more polished.
Jacob Kibodi, RB, UL-Lafayette
He was a walk-on for the Ragin' Cajuns after some crazy things happened in his collegiate career. He spent the first couple of his college career with the Aggies and then entered the transfer portal. Then COVID-19 hit and his 2020 season didn't happen. He took off during his Senior season last year and finished with 729 yards on the ground (5.7 yards/carry) with 7 rushing touchdowns and had 9 catches for 79 yards and a score. He shows off some pretty good vision and acceleration when he hits the second level and has some nice moves.
Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas
Mizzou transfer who played his last season with the Razorbacks, but was with the Tigers from 2018-2022. He led the team with 29 pressures and 18 quarterback hurries, and comes in at 6-foot-4, 281 pounds (very comparable to Cam Jordan). Rushes from the edge from a standing position and with his hand in the ground. He didn't really do much of anything against JC Latham, which might speak more to how strong Latham is. He does have a repertoire of pass-rush moves and played at right end too, but will need to prove he can overcome players like Latham.