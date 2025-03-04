Top EDGE Prospect, Speedy WR Lead Saints' Impressive Haul In New Mock Draft
With four picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints have a golden opportunity to jump-start their rebuild.
Pro Football Focus recently published three-round mock drafts for all 32 teams. In the piece, which was published last week, New Orleans keeps its first four picks and targets needs on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 (9): EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Round 2 (40): DL T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Round 3 (71): WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
Round 3 (93): S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
"After recording the third-worst overall PFF grade for any defensive line, the Saints simply must reinforce the unit both inside and out in a tremendous draft class to do so," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Stewart is already an elite run defender (88.2 PFF run-defense grade) and could improve as a pass rusher, while Sanders (81.9 PFF pass-rushing grade) could make up for little juice inside via Bryan Bresee or Nathan Shepherd.
"With their two picks in the third round, the Saints would be shrewd to address depth on both sides of the ball. Royals could be a fit given that both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed endured serious injuries last year, and New Orleans still needs a real WR3. Meanwhile, Mukuba (89.7 PFF coverage grade) seems like a long-term Tyrann Mathieu replacement."
Saints fans undoubtedly will notice that PFF doesn't have the Saints selecting a quarterback. That's in lockstep with other recent mock drafts that have Miami's Cam Ward going within the top three picks and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders slipping outside the top 20.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 24.
