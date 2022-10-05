Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints

According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans.

Miller said that he talks to him every week and has talked about the fit in Buffalo, but that he should go around and see the league and get the love. It's unclear as to when this visit may occur, but worth noting that Beckham Jr. was in attendance for the Bucs-Saints game in Week 2.

Beckham Jr. is a free agent, and when he becomes fully healthy, he's going to help some team make a big playoff push. Last season saw him reveal during the Super Bowl media week that he nearly joined the Saints in 2021 after leaving the Browns, but chose the Rams.

“I was close. Very close. It just didn’t feel like the right time. Right place. Wrong time.”

Other teams like the Packers and Chiefs would make a lot of sense for him, but we'll just have to see how things play out. Michael Thomas is currently dealing with a toe injury, and the latest update from Dennis Allen gave no updates on a timeframe for him to be back.

Allen said on Wednesday, "He's got an injury to his toe. He's going to continue to rehab and work to get himself back out here."

Read More Saints News