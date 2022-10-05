The Saints were back at it on Wednesday, as the make preparations to take on the Seahawks this Sunday from the Superdome. The team was missing several key players during the open portion of practice available to the media. Here's the rundown of the first injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), Payton Turner (chest), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), P.J. Williams (quadricep)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Marcus Maye (rib), Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Taysom Hill (rib)

FULL: Carl Granderson (eye)

Winston, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted during at Saints practice today. Jarvis Landry was there to start, but left before stretching. Kevin White and Bryce Thompson are back with the team, while Chris Harris Jr. was wearing No. 19 and Jordan Brown was in No. 36.

Regarding Michael Thomas, Dennis Allen did not want to get into specifics regarding his timeframe to return.

Allen said on his Wednesday conference call, "He's got an injury to his toe. He's going to continue to rehab and work to get himself back out here."

On Winston, Allen said that he is still rehabbing, and the plan is they want him to get healthy. The outlook seems promising thought, as Allen said, "He's getting better."

