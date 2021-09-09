September 9, 2021
Week 1: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Two new faces get added to the Thursday injury report for the Saints, as they continue preparations for the Packers.
The second injury report of Week 1 is out for the Saints, and two new players have been added to it. New Orleans will travel on Saturday ahead of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Packers in America's Game of the Week on FOX. Here's how Thursday's list shapes up.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ken Crawley (hamstring), Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring)

LIMITED: Marshon Lattimore (knee)

Both Crawley and Smith were not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media. Crawley's second consecutive absence doesn't bode well for his availability on Sunday, which means the Saints will likely turn to rookie Paulson Adebo opposite of Marshon Lattimore, assuming Lattimore is good to go after popping up on Thursday's report. If he's unable to play, then look for the recently acquired Desmond Trufant to be thrown into the mix.

As for Smith, there's cause for concern. He got hurt early in training camp, missed a good bit of practices, and then returned briefly before having another extended absence. That's one we'll have to pay close attention to.

