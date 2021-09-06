Saints to Sign Veteran CB Desmond Trufant

New Orleans adds a former rival to it's cornerback unit, places two players on injured reserve.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant. The Saints brought in Trufant for a tryout on Monday.

Trufant, who turns 31 on Friday, September 10, is entering his ninth NFL season. He entered the league as a first-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington.

The NFL Network also reports that the Saints have placed K Wil Lutz and TE Nick Vannett on injured reserve. Each player is eligible to return after three weeks.

Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2015, intercepting one pass, breaking up 11 others, recovering 2 fumbles, and recording one sack.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina receiver D.J. Moore (12). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Trufant had 13 interceptions and was credited with 79 passes broken up during his seven years with the Falcons.

After signing a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions in 2020, Trufant would appear in just six games because of injuries. He had one interception, 4 passes broken up, and one quarterback sack.

Trufant joined the Chicago Bears this offseason. He was surprisingly released last week.

Over the previous three years, he’s allowed 62.5% completion percentage when targeted, giving up 10 touchdowns while intercepting 5 passes. He had a career-high 4 interceptions in 2019 while with Atlanta.

The 6-feet and 190-Lb Trufant has had injury issues over the last two seasons, missing 17 of the last 32 contests. When healthy, he’s a physical defender with the athleticism to stay with most receivers in man coverage.

Trufant joins Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, rookie third-round choice Paulson Adebo, and veteran Ken Crawley on the Saints depth chart at cornerback.

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams are also able to play corner, primarily in the slot.

New Orleans opens their regular season on Sunday, September 12 against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook and Twitter @bobbyr2613.