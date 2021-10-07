    • October 7, 2021
    Week 5: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    The second injury report of Week 5 sees a new face added to the list for the Saints, as J.T. Gray was limited on Thursday with a back injury.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    We're already on Thursday, and the second injury report is out for Week 5's Saints-Washington Football Team matchup. For New Orleans, a new player has been added to the report, but looks fairly identical to Wednesday. Here's where things stand going into Friday.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)

    LIMITED: J.T. Gray (back)

    FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)

    Gray is arguably the best special teams player the Saints have, so we'll have to pay attention to the final injury report for his availability this Sunday. Overall, New Orleans seems relatively healthy going into Week 5. There doesn't appear to be a rush to bring some eligible players back this week either, so look for a lot of them to return after the bye week.

