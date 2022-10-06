The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Episode 12 - Conversation with a Saints Hall of Famer
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by New Orleans native and Saints Hall of Famer Tyrone Hughes to discuss his playing days, favorite moments in the Black & Gold and the current state of the New Orleans Saints.
Watch The Full Episode Below:
