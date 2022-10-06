Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Episode 12 - Conversation with a Saints Hall of Famer

New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Return Man Tyrone Hughes joins Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan of the Bayou Blitz to discuss his playing career and the current state of the Saints.

The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by New Orleans native and Saints Hall of Famer Tyrone Hughes to discuss his playing days, favorite moments in the Black & Gold and the current state of the New Orleans Saints.

Watch The Full Episode Below:

