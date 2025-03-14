Saints Lost $54 Million Sweepstakes At 'Last Minute'
The New Orleans Saints clearly haven't been shy in free agency.
Whether it has been retaining some of the team's top free agents, or looking to the open market for more talent, the Saints have been doing everything it possibly can. This had led the team to win some bidding wars, but also lose.
New Orleans reportedly beat the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans in a bidding war for former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Now, Reid will be with the Saints for the next three years after inking a $31.5 million deal.
One bidding war the team seems to have lost is for former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward joined "The Ride With JMV" and shared that he actually thought he was signing with the Saints until the "last minute" before the Indianapolis Colts swooped in and got a deal done.
"Originally, I thought I was going to New Orleans," Ward said. "The deal was almost done. Then the Colts, I guess they realized how great of a player I am, and they came in and kind of beat out the Saints at the last minute."
Ward was one of the best cornerbacks available on the open market. He ended up landing a three-year, $54 million deal with the Colts. Ward is a one-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion, and would have given the Saints a much-needed boost after losing Paulson Adebo.
A deal didn't work out, but it's nice to hear that the Saints have been aggressive.
