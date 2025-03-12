Saints News Network

Saints Reportedly Beat Eagles, Titans In $31 Million Sweepstakes

The Saints certainly have been busy over the last few days

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints helmets during the pregame action between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have made a handful of reported moves already.

The National Football League's legal tampering period opened up on Monday and the new league year is set to begin on Wednesday. New Orleans has been busy and has done a good job retaining some of its pending free agent talent, including Chase Young and Juwan Johnson.

New Orleans hasn't just targeted its own pending free agents. One solid move the Saints made was reportedly signing former Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Reid spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowl titles. Now, he will reportedly join New Orleans and the Saints aren't the only team that wanted him. New Orleans reportedly got into a bidding war with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and came out on top, according to Underdog/Bleacher Report's James Palmer.

"Reid had several teams that were very interested." Palmer said. "Most notably it went down to the wire with the Titans, Eagles, and Saints with New Orleans winning out per source."

New Orleans seems to pretty set at safety now. Reid reportedly is coming to town and and the franchise also is keeping Tyrann Mathieu in the organization as well. It's been a busy few days and the Saints certainly seem to be in a better place than they were in when free agency opened up.

Patrick McAvoy
