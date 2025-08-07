Saints Reunite With QB As Competition Heats Up
The New Orleans Saints haven’t decided as of writing who will be the team’s starting quarterback when the Arizona Cardinals come to town in Week 1.
New Orleans surely doesn’t need to yet, or at least announce any sort of decision to the media yet. Preseason games haven’t kicked off. Why make a decision to that level without seeing the guys in action? Right now, Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener all are still in the mix for the starting job. New Orleans even shared their first unofficial depth chart with “or” between the three names to make it clear there isn’t a public hierarchy at this time.
The Saints are still busy, though. New Orleans made another move in the quarterback room on Wednesday.
Saints continue to add depth ahead of preseason; what's next?
Recently, the Saints made a change in the quarterback room. New Orleans had undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers but released him to make room on the roster for punter Kai Kroeger.
"Saints released Hunter Dekkers and signed P Kai Kroeger, per sources," NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on July 31st.
It didn't take long for a reunion, though. Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sport shared on Wednesday that the Saints are re-signing Dekkers.
"Saints have resigned QB Hunter Dekkers and waived P Matthew Hayball. Looks like the Saints will have a third straight season with a rookie punter," Nowak said.
This move leads the punter battle down to James Burnip and Kroeger, who initially joined the team at the expense of Dekker. As of writing, it's unclear who will win the job. That will be sorted out throughout the preseason action, as well as who will end up being the starting quarterback of the Saints in Week 1 as well.
All in all, the Saints continue to tinker. We've seen throughout camp a handful of seemingly small moves like this on the edges of the roster to make sure there's enough depth. Preseason action begins for the Saints on Sunday, August 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers. That will be a turning point for the franchise. All of these roster battles we've spoken about -- including quarterback and punter -- will be on full display and start to actually get decided, rather than just speculated about online.
This move to bring back Dekkers isn't a huge one, but another depth one for a guy who has been around the team all summer.