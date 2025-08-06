Saints Predicted To Cut RB In Roster Shakeup
Who will make the New Orleans Saints' roster out of training camp?
If you have been following along with the Saints throughout training camp so far, most of the chatter you've likely has heard has involved the quarterback room. Let's quickly start with that. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener are still duking it out for the starting job without an ending decision in sight. We'll find out more over the next few weeks, obviously.
Now, that the quarterback room is out of the way, what else is coming for New Orleans? The Saints will have to trim down their roster to 53 players by August 27th. Recently, the running back room has been another subject for conversation. Rookie Devin Neal is hurt right now. The Saints brought Cam Akers to town this offseason and have other guys in the mix, like Kendre Miller, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Velus Jones fighting for spots behind Alvin Kamara.
Entering camp, Miller seemed like the most likely option for the No. 2 spot. Is that still the case?
Saints just weeks away from having to make season-altering roster cuts
Miller is entering his third year in the National Football League. He had 148 rushing yards in 2024 in six games. In 2023, he had 156 rushing yards as a rookie in eight games. It has been expected that he would be the No. 2 guy, but Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune/The Advocate predicted that Miller will miss out on the 53-man roster.
"Running back (4): Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Devin Neal, Velus Jones," Paras said. "No, Kendre Miller isn’t on this list. As of now, the third-year running back has been far too inconsistent through nine practices and he’s been outshone by several other backs. Maybe the Saints retain him due to his overall talent, but at this point, it should no longer be considered a surprise if New Orleans ends up moving on.
"Running back has also been a very competitive position battle for New Orleans, and Jones has done a nice job of creating an opportunity. He has home-run caliber speed — and the Saints could use more of that. He also provides special teams value as a gunner, which gives him the egde over undrafted free agent Marcus Yarns and others. Neal's multi-week hamstring injury could affect his spot, but that's not an automatic disqualification."
This one of the first times this summer a 53-man projection for the Saints didn't have Miller. Has perception changed around the young back?
