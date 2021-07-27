Saints News: Transactions at Training Camp - Wednesday, July 27

Sports Illustrated home
Saints Transactions: Training Camp - Wednesday, July 27

New Orleans Saints transactions and roster moves on July 26 and 27 at the 2021 Saints Training Camp.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints transactions during the first days of the 2021 Saints Training Camp.

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the roster moves on Tuesday, July 27.

New Orleans signed "defensive end Kendall Donnerson and cornerback Brian Poole, placed offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II on Reserve/NFI and placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on Reserve/PUP," per Mickey Loomis' official announcement.

Saints OL Derrick Kelly

Monday, July 26 - Transactions

DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Kelly, Derrick, G, Florida State

         Counts on Active List

DECLARED PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Thomas, Michael, WR, Ohio State

Brian Poole, Defensive Back

Tuesday, July 27 - Transactions

ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS, ACTIVATION

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Donnerson, Kendall, LB, Southeast Missouri
  •     Poole, Brian, DB, Florida

