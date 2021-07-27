Saints News: Transactions at Training Camp - Wednesday, July 27

Saints Transactions: Training Camp - Wednesday, July 27
New Orleans Saints transactions and roster moves on July 26 and 27 at the 2021 Saints Training Camp.
New Orleans Saints transactions during the first days of the 2021 Saints Training Camp.
Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the roster moves on Tuesday, July 27.
New Orleans signed "defensive end Kendall Donnerson and cornerback Brian Poole, placed offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II on Reserve/NFI and placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on Reserve/PUP," per Mickey Loomis' official announcement.
Monday, July 26 - Transactions
DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
NEW ORLEANS
- Kelly, Derrick, G, Florida State
Counts on Active List
DECLARED PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM
NEW ORLEANS
- Thomas, Michael, WR, Ohio State
Tuesday, July 27 - Transactions
ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS, ACTIVATION
NEW ORLEANS
- Donnerson, Kendall, LB, Southeast Missouri
- Poole, Brian, DB, Florida
