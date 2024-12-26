All Seahawks

Seahawks Need Veteran Tyler Lockett Down The Stretch

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett needs to continue being himself for the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
While it hasn't shown as much in the box score this season, 10th-year veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been invaluable to the Seattle Seahawks.

Lockett's 552 yards are the worst he has had in a season since 2017, his third year in the league, but he continues to have a major role for the Seahawks off the field.

"I think Tyler has been the same guy every single day," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said on Tuesday. "He's the consummate professional. Again, he's such a great human being. He's never once complained for the football. He's going out there and doing his job to the best of his ability, giving us maximum effort every single play. I think that speaks volumes to his character. Like I tell him all the time, you're Tyler Lockett. No matter what happens as statistics go, you'll always be Tyler Lockett. Nothing is going to change that. Keep working and the ball will find him. I think sometimes we get caught up in the fantasy stuff and the stats and it takes away from the little things he's done that helped this team. Every week he's going out there and giving us a chance to win, and that's what matters most."

Smith shared that Lockett does more than just his role for the team. He also looks to do his best to improve others' situations on the field, which likely explains the slight dip in yards for him.

"Tyler draws up plays, and not for himself," Smith said. "He's drawing up plays for other guys. He's out there blocking. He's blocking at the point of attack, blocking linebackers, going out there and he's putting his body on the line. He's the most clutch receiver I've ever played with. Every single time there is a big play to be made, he's right there to make it. And so all the things that he's done, man, just being himself, just being Tyler. It brings everything to this offense."

Not only does Lockett act selfless on the field for others, but he also does so off of the field.

"Just tremendous character; a selflessness that goes beyond measure; being a friend. You know, real estate agent helping guys get into houses and stuff like that. Just doing it all. Tyler is such a wonderful human being. All the things he's done since I've been here speaks volumes to his upbringing, to his character, and to the type of man he is," Smith said.

Having a leader like Lockett for the Seahawks helps push the team forward even if his role isn't as big as it used to be on game days. Whenever his number is called, he'll make a play, but when it's not, he will go out of his way to ensure that his teammate is in the best position possible.

The Seahawks, and every team for that matter, need players like that in order to succeed.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

