Bears QB Caleb Williams Creates Unique Issues For Seahawks' Game Plan
RENTON, Wash. - Previously on the Baltimore Ravens' staff, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald understands just how difficult defending a dual-threat quarterback can be after practicing against and watching Lamar Jackson torch opponents with his arms and legs over the years.
Those experiences on the practice field served Macdonald well as a defensive coordinator in Baltimore the previous two seasons as well as in his first season at the helm in Seattle so far, as his defense recently held a Kyler Murray-led Arizona offense to 24 total points in a pair of NFC West wins. Even in loss to Buffalo earlier in the season, MVP candidate Josh Allen only had 25 rushing yards on seven carries with the defense keeping his rushing ability in check.
Speaking in generalities on Monday, Macdonald broke down how quarterbacks with the ability to do damage as runners impact the game-planning process, including the strain mobile signal callers can have on the connection between the pass rush up front and the coverage on the back end.
"I think you’ve got to approach it with [an] all 11 mentality," Macdonald explained. "So how you marry the pass rush with the coverage with how you're going to send from what angle, what pass rush lanes you want to fill up and how you account for all the different pass rush lanes is always important and it's not just six-man drop back pass or five out, you’ve got to account for it in the play action game as well. It's definitely at the top of your mind as you're going through a game plan for sure."
As the Seahawks prepare to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football, however, Macdonald and his defense will have a different type of mobile threat to worry about in the form of dynamic rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has played some of his best football in recent weeks despite the fact his team has not won since October.
Up to this point, Murray would stand out as the most challenging dual-threat quarterback Seattle has defended through the first 15 games. Drafted first overall out of USC in April, Williams offers some similarities, as he can create problems on designed quarterback runs such as read options or as a scrambler rolling out of the pocket on boot legs and sprint action plays in the same way Murray can.
But at 6-1, 215 pounds, Williams offers the size element that Murray doesn't, which opens up the playbook for different types of concepts such as quarterback power. He also has more of a sandlot style improvising when plays break down, often extending plays well beyond three or four seconds on drop backs and forcing rushers to chase after him as well as defensive backs and linebackers to try to cover receivers and tight ends for an extended time period.
That propensity to try to turn a stone into gold as an improviser has drawbacks, as Williams has been sacked an NFL-high 59 times when pressured despite ranking second behind only Jackson in average time to throw on those plays (4.14 seconds). Per Pro Football Focus, he also ranks second among qualified quarterbacks in pressure to sack percentage (28.4 percent) behind only Will Levis of the Titans, so it's obvious he has taken too many big losses during his rookie season.
At the same time, much as he did at the college level previously winning the Heisman Trophy, Williams has often been a magician behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. According to PFF charting, he has scrambled on undesigned runs 43 times, second-most in the league, turning those opportunities into 340 rushing yards and 7.9 yards per carry. He also has rushed for at least 10 yards on 20 runs this year, the fourth-most among quarterbacks.
Williams also has been more effective on deep balls traveling 20-plus yards as of late, ranking second behind only Jackson with seven Big Time Throws since Week 13, turning four of nine completions into touchdowns with no interceptions. Many of those passes were completed after the young quarterback had been scrambling around to buy additional time, as he posted the fourth-longest average time to throw on 24 such attempts.
Over his past nine games, Williams hasn't thrown any picks regardless of pass distance, a streak that Macdonald hopes the Seahawks will be able to break by keeping him in the pocket and confusing him with pre-snap coverage disguises.
"It's impressive," Macdonald said of Williams' improved play cutting down turnovers. "This game's going to mostly come down to takeaways and how the ball is affected. We have to force situations where they have to throw the ball, but he's done a great job."
With their playoff lives hanging in the balance, the Seahawks will have to employ a balancing act of aggressively rushing Williams while also avoiding getting too far upfield and giving him escape paths as a runner. Teams have found success getting to him this season with four-man rushes, but blitzing has been more risky with him throwing seven touchdowns and just one interception when facing additional pressure from the second level.
When Williams does inevitably escape the pocket and start playing backyard ball, linebackers Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight will have to be ready to defend sideline to sideline, while the secondary will be tasked with sticking to their receiver longer than normal to take away the big plays that he has connected on more frequently in recent weeks.
If they are able to check off those boxes, at least most of the time, the Seahawks should be in good position to snap a two-game winning streak. But it will be easier said than done to contain Williams, and even considering the Bears' current nine-game losing streak, his unique talents alone give the home team a fighting chance to put a dagger in Macdonald's squad in prime time and implementing the proper game plan will be pivotal to avoiding such a disaster.