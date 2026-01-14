NFL playoffs: Seahawks expected to get 2 star players back vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are getting healthier at the perfect time.

Starting safety Coby Bryant and left tackle Charles Cross were full participants in practice on Tuesday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, in the Seahawks' first injury report of the week.

That's the best news the Seahawks could hope for ahead of a Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Bryant has missed the last two games, while Cross has missed the last three. That thrust backup swing tackle Josh Jones and safety Ty Okada into starting roles, and while both performed well, the return of Cross and Bryant would be huge boosts for the team.

It's perfect timing, since Jones was a non-participant on Tuesday with a knee injury. Jones battled through that injury in Seattle's Week 18 win over the 49ers, and that victory allowed the Seahawks to get an extra week of rest to get Cross back.

Now, as long as there aren't any setbacks, Seattle should be good to go.

Other notables on Tuesday injury report

LT Charles Cross and S Coby Bryant, who are expected to play Saturday after missing three and two games respectively, were both full participants. pic.twitter.com/DsejV56Kif — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 13, 2026

Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, who recently returned to practice after a stint on injured reserve, was also a full participant in practice. He could return in the Divisional Round after missing the last four games.

Arroyo has 15 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on the season. He hasn't been a focal point in the passing game, but he's another weapon for Sam Darnold and another target the 49ers will have to account for.

Notable limited participants include pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (achilles) and Riq Woolen (oblique). Those will be two players to watch moving forward this week in the Seahawks' subsequent reports, as they would be significant losses on defense.

The Seahawks and 49ers kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Lumen Field. If they win, the Seahawks will face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship the following week.

