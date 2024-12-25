All Seahawks

Former Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Interested in Bears Job

Legendary coach Pete Carroll most recently coached the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023, but he wants back in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are one day away from playing against the Chicago Bears in Week 17, but there may soon be another connection between the two teams.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the vacant Bears job.

Carroll, 73, served as the Seahawks head coach from 2010-23 before parting ways with the organization at the end of last season. He is currently a senior advisor for the team, but he wants to get back on the sideline.

There are a few jobs already open for next season after mid-season firings, and the Bears one could be the most intriguing.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions where the team struggled to manage time on the final drive. Thomas Brown was named the interim head coach, but the Bears haven't won a game since he was appointed, likely meaning that Chicago will look for someone new to lead the team next season.

Carroll has a ton of experience, even winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, making him a decent candidate for the position.

The Seahawks and Bears are set to kickoff at 5:15 p.m. PT tomorrow. The game can be watched locally on FOX or streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

