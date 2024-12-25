All Seahawks

Seahawks Rule Out Ken Walker III For TNF at Bears

Only three days after exiting a loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury, Ken Walker III will miss the Seahawks' key Thursday night game against the Bears.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three days after suffering an ankle injury in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Ken Walker III when they travel for a post-Christmas battle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Walker exited Sunday's loss to Minnesota late in the fourth quarter following a goal line run and the team quickly declared him doubtful to return. With Seattle only holding two walkthroughs leading up to Thursday's Week 17 contest in Chicago, he was listed as a non-participant for both, a clear sign he wouldn't be able to recover in time to suit up for the critical late-season matchup.

Injuries have been a significant problem for Walker in his third season with the Seahawks, as he already missed four games earlier in the year with oblique and calf injuries, including two games earlier this month against the Cardinals and Packers.

With Walker sidelined, Seattle will turn to Zach Charbonnet for his fifth start of the season after the second-year back wasn't listed on the final injury report. He only had one carry against Minnesota after missing practice time last week with an oblique strain, but he was upgraded to full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday's walkthrough.

Behind Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh will serve as the primary backup and should see extensive action, especially with Charbonnet not being 100 percent healthy himself. The team could also sign George Holani off of the practice squad to the 53-man roster, but a corresponding move would need to be made to create a spot for him.

Aside from Walker, the Seahawks also ruled out tight end Brady Russell with a foot issue and he will miss his fifth game out of the past seven. He could be a candidate for injured reserve if the team wants to sign Holani to help replace Walker on the depth chart at running back.

Safety K'Von Wallace, who returned to practice two weeks ago from injured reserve, will not be activated prior to Thursday's game in Chicago. Seattle will have to make a decision on whether or not to activate him for the season finale in Los Angeles next week.

More Seahawks News

Breaking Down Seahawks Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 17

Seahawks in Wait and See Mode With Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Veteran DT 'Playing Really Good Football' Down Stretch

Rapid Reaction: Late Miscues Cost Seahawks in Gut-Wrenching 27-24 Loss to Vikings

Seahawks Face Tough Path to Playoffs With Control of Destiny Lost

Published
Corbin K. Smith
CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

Home/Seahawks News