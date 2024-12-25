Seahawks Rule Out Ken Walker III For TNF at Bears
Three days after suffering an ankle injury in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Ken Walker III when they travel for a post-Christmas battle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Walker exited Sunday's loss to Minnesota late in the fourth quarter following a goal line run and the team quickly declared him doubtful to return. With Seattle only holding two walkthroughs leading up to Thursday's Week 17 contest in Chicago, he was listed as a non-participant for both, a clear sign he wouldn't be able to recover in time to suit up for the critical late-season matchup.
Injuries have been a significant problem for Walker in his third season with the Seahawks, as he already missed four games earlier in the year with oblique and calf injuries, including two games earlier this month against the Cardinals and Packers.
With Walker sidelined, Seattle will turn to Zach Charbonnet for his fifth start of the season after the second-year back wasn't listed on the final injury report. He only had one carry against Minnesota after missing practice time last week with an oblique strain, but he was upgraded to full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday's walkthrough.
Behind Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh will serve as the primary backup and should see extensive action, especially with Charbonnet not being 100 percent healthy himself. The team could also sign George Holani off of the practice squad to the 53-man roster, but a corresponding move would need to be made to create a spot for him.
Aside from Walker, the Seahawks also ruled out tight end Brady Russell with a foot issue and he will miss his fifth game out of the past seven. He could be a candidate for injured reserve if the team wants to sign Holani to help replace Walker on the depth chart at running back.
Safety K'Von Wallace, who returned to practice two weeks ago from injured reserve, will not be activated prior to Thursday's game in Chicago. Seattle will have to make a decision on whether or not to activate him for the season finale in Los Angeles next week.
More Seahawks News
Breaking Down Seahawks Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 17
Seahawks in Wait and See Mode With Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet
Seahawks Veteran DT 'Playing Really Good Football' Down Stretch
Rapid Reaction: Late Miscues Cost Seahawks in Gut-Wrenching 27-24 Loss to Vikings
Seahawks Face Tough Path to Playoffs With Control of Destiny Lost