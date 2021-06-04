Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Greg Eiland

Giving Seattle two of the tallest offensive linemen in the NFL along with fellow incoming rookie Stone Forsythe, Eiland will shift back inside to guard aiming to push Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes for a roster spot. Can the former Bulldog surprise in training camp?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

PLAYER NAME, POSITION

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 321 pounds

2020 Stats: Played in 10 games with nine starts at Mississippi State

Staying in-state, Eiland signed his letter of intent to play in Starkville after starring at Philadelphia High School and took a redshirt his first year on campus. After starting four games as a redshirt freshman, he broke into the starting lineup full time as a sophomore, starting all 13 games at left tackle. His best season may have been his junior year in 2019, as he started eight games at right tackle and helped star running back Kylin Hill rush for over 100 yards in five of those games. During four years with the program, Eiland started 34 total games for the Bulldogs while seeing extensive action at both tackle spots as well as left guard, showing impressive versatility for a player of his size. He will compete for a roster spot at guard with the Seahawks.

Best Case Scenario: Quickly taking to Mike Solari's coaching and performing well in preseason games at guard, Eiland rises up the depth chart and steals one of the final reserve spots in the interior offensive line, beating out Phil Haynes and Jamarco Jones.

Worst Case Scenario: With his height creating leverage issues and sloppy footwork remaining problematic, Eiland struggles during camp practices and Seattle waives him after the first preseason game.

What to Expect in 2021: Despite offering substantial starting experience in the SEC and outstanding size, Eiland enters the NFL as a raw prospect who will need refinement with footwork and hand technique to have a chance at sticking in the league. Like his former college teammate Tommy Champion, who spent last season on Seattle's practice squad and will be in the mix for snaps at right tackle, he will need time to develop before he can contribute on Sunday. With Jordan Simmons, Jones, and Haynes in front of him on the depth chart behind cemented starters Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis, it will be very difficult for Eiland to make the 53-man roster. But there's clear upside with this prospect and if he flashes in the preseason, he has a good shot at staying around on the practice squad.